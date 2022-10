ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are elevated this morning across Southcentral Alaska as many are waking up to temperatures in the 50s. Not only is it a mild one to start off the morning, but temperatures are already within a few degrees of the record. The record high for Anchorage is 60 degrees set back in 1963, with that record looking to be in jeopardy as temperatures are expected to warm through the day.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO