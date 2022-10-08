ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Deubrook def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13

Edgemont def. Harding County, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-9

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13

James Valley Christian def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19

Rapid City Stevens def. Mitchell, 25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 25-14, 15-12

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Fargo Davies, N.D., 25-12, 25-23

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Grand Forks Red River, N.D., 27-25, 25-11

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. St. Mary’s, N.D., 25-10, 25-12

Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Oklahoma Prep Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 10. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Class 6A Division I School Record Points Prv 1. Bixby (11) (6-0) 55 1
HIGH SCHOOL
