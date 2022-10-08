Friday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Deubrook def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13
Edgemont def. Harding County, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-9
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13
James Valley Christian def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19
Rapid City Stevens def. Mitchell, 25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 25-14, 15-12
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Fargo Davies, N.D., 25-12, 25-23
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Grand Forks Red River, N.D., 27-25, 25-11
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. St. Mary’s, N.D., 25-10, 25-12
Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
