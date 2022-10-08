ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Thompson throws 2 TDs, Nebraska rallies to beat Rutgers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MheA_0iQsZFyt00

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — While he may have been the last player to get back on the field after halftime, a banged-up Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was center stage in the final 30 minutes.

Thompson threw two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 27-yard touchdown strike to Trey Palmer with 8:54 to play as Nebraska rallied to beat Rutgers 14-13 Friday night, handing the Scarlet Knights their 21st consecutive loss at home to a Big Ten Conference opponent.

Thompson missed two plays on the Cornhuskers’ final series of the half after taking a big hit on a pass attempt. He spent most of his time in the locker room taking off his pads and being re-taped. His return to the field was further delayed because he was blocked behind Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) coming back on the field with a 13-0 lead.

“I feel good. We won the game,” said Thompson after Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) won its second straight game. “It’s a lot easier to be sore after a win than a loss. I know I’m going to be sore. We’re going to be sore. It was a physical game on the road. A lot of adversity to push through tonight.”

Safety Myles Farmer set up the game-winning score with an interception and return. Thompson, who also threw a 7-yard TD pass to tight end Travis Vokolek to open the second half, connected on the next play from scrimmage as Palmer made a sliding catch in the end zone.

The Cornhuskers got a shutout from their defense in the final 30 minutes in handing Rutgers its third straight loss.

“We struggled on offense, but the defense gave up some plays,” Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph said. “We gave up some deep balls early, and we had to settle down and get things together.”

Thompson finished 24 of 36 for 232 yards passing with two TDs and two interceptions.

Farmer made the big play, picking an ill-advised pass by Evan Simon and returning it 17 yards. Simon was intercepted three times

Quarterback Noah Vedral, a Nebraska graduate transfer now in his third season at Rutgers, scored on a 21-yard run on the opening series but he struggled passing, hitting 6 of 15 for 133 yards.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said after the game Vedral missed the early part of the season with a hand injury and he has trouble sometimes gripping the ball.

Rutgers Jude McAtamney kicked field goals of 25 and 40 yards, the first set up by a punt block by Max Melton, who also had an interception.

Schiano said his team made too many mistakes with three turnovers and nine penalties. The biggest mistake was an unnecessary roughness penalty on defensive back Kessawn Abraham with just over four minutes to play on a third-down tackle which would have forced a punt. Nebraska ended up keeping the ball and milking down the clock to a minute.

“Whether you win 14-13 or you lose 14-13, still, you have to be the same person,” Schiano said. “And that, I believe, we will be, I do. I believe we have that strength of culture in our locker room. They are very disappointed to the point of grown men crying because they felt and they know we let one slip away today.”

STREAK END

Rutgers’ Adam Korsak had a streak of 150 straight punts without a touchback snapped with 12:52 left in the fourth quarter when he had a 51-yard line drive go through the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: After ending a nine-game losing streak against Bowl Subdivision opponents when it beat Indiana, the Huskers have now won two in a row under Joseph and seems to believe they can win more.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights need to straighten out their quarterback situation. Vedral started his first game of the season but Schiano used Simon and Johnny Langan, the tight end who carries in short-yardage situations. None of them was impressive. Gavin Wimsatt is injured and still not ready to play.

Nebraska: at Purdue on Oct. 15

Rutgers: Bye week. Plays host to Indiana on Oct. 22.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Indiana State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
LINCOLN, NE
hbsdealer.com

Floor & Decor enters Nebraska

Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
klkntv.com

Kawasaki subway car built in Lincoln named Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Move over, Dorothy Lynch. Kawasaki Motors’ R211 rail car is the state’s coolest product, according to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. The subway car, which is built in Lincoln, was given the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska award at the chamber’s manufacturing summit in La Vista on Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research

OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York

YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
YORK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Cornhuskers
klkntv.com

Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

John Arch and Cori Villegas run for District 14 legislative race

Two candidates running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 14 want reforms for child welfare in the state. District 14 covers parts of La Vista and Papillion. Cori Villegas has been canvassing neighborhoods, talking to voters about her experience in mental health care. She touts her years working with children...
LA VISTA, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWT

Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy