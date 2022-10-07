Read full article on original website
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
freedom929.com
MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two truck fatal traffic crash that occurred at 5:35 Saturday evening in northwestern Marion County, near the Village of Vernon. Authorities report 50 year old Lonnie Whipple from Shobonier was northbound on a county road when his pickup truck failed to stop at an intersection and his truck was hit broadside by a grain truck, driven by 75 year old Michael Johnson from Patoka. After being extricated from the truck by Sandoval and Patoka firemen, Whipple was pronounced deceased at the scene. An unidentified woman passenger in Whipple’s truck refused treatment. Johnson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. No tickets issued.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged meth delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charie Brewer of Sanders Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 36-year-old Chaise Deadmond of South Sycamore Street in Centralia for domestic battery. Three others were arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022
A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
wpsdlocal6.com
Only cooking fires allowed under Metropolis, Illinois burn ban
METROPOLIS, IL — The Metropolis Fire Department issued a reminder on social media of the current burn ban. Only fires for cooking purposes are allowed under the burn ban in Metropolis, Illinois. A burn ban is in effect for all of Massac County, Illinois, as of Friday, according to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 10th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 28-year-old Salem man on Sunday for violation of bail bond. Ethan Futhey of East McMackin allegedly went to a home where he is not allowed by court order. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Sides of West...
westkentuckystar.com
Train derails after crash with semi in southern Illinois
A coal train in southern Illinois derailed Saturday when it struck a farm semi in rural Hamilton County. According to the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency, the accident occurred about ten miles east of McLeansboro on Miller Store Road. They reported that the cab of the semi was on fire...
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
southernillinoisnow.com
More details released on fatal pickup-grain truck crash Saturday evening near Vernon
A 50-year-old Shobonier man has died in a fatal pickup-grain truck crash east of Vernon early Saturday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Lonnie Whipple, who was driving the pickup, failed to yield at a stop intersection while traveling northbound on Farthing Road at the Vermundy Road intersection. The driver’s side of the pickup was broadsided by a grain truck driven by 75-year-old Michael Johnson of Patoka. The sheriff’s department is still trying to positively identify a female passenger in the Whipple pickup.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 8th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 21-year-old Salem man Friday night on two counts of domestic battery. Michael Farrar of South Washington was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Gott of North Trenary in Salem on a Marion County failure...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two drivers injured in head on crash on US 50 in Odin
Both drivers were injured in a head-on crash on US 50 in Odin Sunday night. Preliminary information from State Police indicates a car driven by 18-year-old Laci Lashbrook of Centralia was traveling east on US 50 approaching Odin when she crossed the centerline negotiating a curve and struck a Jeep driven by 29-year-old Rayann Mandrell of Centralia head-on in the westbound lane.
southernillinoisnow.com
Man killed in grain truck-pickup truck crash east of Vernon
One person was killed and two others received apparent minor injuries in a crash involving a grain truck and pickup truck at the Vermundy and Farthing Road intersection early Saturday evening a mile and a half east of Vernon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has not yet released the name...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new charges in Marion County Court
A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $100,000 for Centralia man charged with armed violence
Bond was set at $100,000 in Marion County Court on Friday for a 51-year-old Centralia man who was formally charged with a Class X offense of armed violence and three other felonies in the aftermath of a high-risk search warrant executed on his home. David Hopper of the 1000 block...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested after allegedly hitting Iuka man in the head with a bat
A 23-year-old Salem man is in the Marion County Jail for aggravated battery with a weapon and criminal damage to property. Salem Police say Matthew Whiting of the 200 block of West Warmoth allegedly struck a 28-year-old Iuka man twice in the head with a baseball bat outside his home. Police report the alleged victim had confronted Whiting after Whiting had allegedly struck and damaged his vehicle.
KFVS12
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested in connection with a crash in Cape Girardeau on Sunday morning, October 9. The crash happened at the Bi-State gas station on the 600 block of South Sprigg Street. According to Cape Giradeau Police, a driver crashed into the store and...
annanews.com
Drive-thru flu vaccine clinics planned
Southern 7 Health Department continues to offer drive-thru flu vaccination clinics throughout the counties it serves during October and early November. Upcoming clinics are scheduled in Tamms, Elizabethtown, Ullin and Golconda. The health department is encouraging everyone to get their annual flu shot to reduce the overall burden of respiratory...
Three charged in Belleville shooting tied to home invasion and armed robbery
One man and two women face criminal charges in a shooting investigation also tied to a home invasion and armed robbery in Belleville.
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff Seeking Identity of Person of Interest in Criminal Trespass Case
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a person of interest in a criminal trespass investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
