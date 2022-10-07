(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two truck fatal traffic crash that occurred at 5:35 Saturday evening in northwestern Marion County, near the Village of Vernon. Authorities report 50 year old Lonnie Whipple from Shobonier was northbound on a county road when his pickup truck failed to stop at an intersection and his truck was hit broadside by a grain truck, driven by 75 year old Michael Johnson from Patoka. After being extricated from the truck by Sandoval and Patoka firemen, Whipple was pronounced deceased at the scene. An unidentified woman passenger in Whipple’s truck refused treatment. Johnson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. No tickets issued.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO