Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
scitechdaily.com
New Insights Into Eye Diseases: 3D Map Reveals DNA Organization Within Human Retina Cells
National Eye Institute (NEI) scientists have mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin. These are the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into the regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study will be published today (October 7, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
Novel technique reveals surprising way to suppress tumor cells
By analyzing key enzymes in a new way, an international team led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine has discovered how a well-known signaling molecule can either stimulate or suppress tumor growth depending on where it's produced. The work, published Sept. 27 in Cell Reports, reveals a new aspect of tumor cell biology, and points to a promising strategy for treating many types of cancer.
Nature.com
The role of Notch signaling in endometrial mesenchymal stromal/stem-like cells maintenance
Human endometrium undergoes cycles of regeneration in women of reproductive age. The endometrial mesenchymal stromal/stem cells (eMSC) contribute to this process. Notch signaling is essential for homeostasis of somatic stem cells. However, its role in eMSC remains unclear. We show with gain- and loss-of-function experiments that activation of Notch signaling promotes eMSC maintenance, while inhibition induces opposite effect. The activation of Notch signaling better maintains eMSC in a quiescent state. However, these quiescent eMSC can re-enter the cell cycle depending on the Notch and Wnt activities in the microenvironment, suggesting a crosstalk between the two signaling pathways. We further show that the Notch signaling is involved in endometrial remodeling event in a mouse menstrual-like model. Suppression of Notch signaling reduces the proliferation of Notch1+ label-retaining stromal cells and delays endometrial repair. Our data demonstrate the importance of Notch signaling in regulating the endometrial stem/progenitor cells in vitro and in vivo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
PLEKHH2 binds Î²-arrestin1 through its FERM domain, activates FAK/PI3K/AKT phosphorylation, and promotes the malignant phenotype of non-small cell lung cancer
PLEKHH2 is an important FERM domain containing-protein. However, the role of PLEKHH2 in human solid tumors has not been reported yet. We report that PLEKHH2 showed enhanced cytoplasmic expression in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Its overexpression was positively correlated with high TNM stage, low differentiation, lymphatic node metastasis, and poor prognosis. In A549 and H1299 cells, high expression of PLEKHH2 significantly promoted cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and increased the expression of proliferation- and invasion-related proteins. It also enhanced the phosphorylation of FAK and promoted the activity of the PI3K/AKT pathway. Immunofluorescence and co-immunoprecipitation analyses were performed to elucidate the molecular mechanism underlying PLEKHH2-mediated regulation of proliferation and invasion in lung cancer cells. Upon transfection of full length PLEKHH2 or its FERM domain, we observed enhanced binding of PLEKHH2 to Î²-arrestin1, whereas FAK- Î²-arrestin1 binding was diminished and this led to an increase in FAK phosphorylation. PLEKHH2-mutant plasmids without the FERM domain could not effectively promote its binding to Î²-arrestin1, activation of FAK phosphorylation, PI3K/AKT activation, or the malignant phenotype. Our findings suggested that PLEKHH2 is an important oncogene in NSCLC. PLEKHH2 binding to Î²-arrestin1 through the FERM domain competitively inhibits Î²-arrestin1 binding to FAK, which causes the dissociation of FAK from the FAK-Î²-arrestin1 complex. Furthermore, the dissociation of FAK promotes its autophosphorylation, activates the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway, and subsequently promotes lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and invasion. These results provide evidence for the potential use of PLEKHH2 inhibition as an anticancer therapy.
Nature.com
NRSF/REST lies at the intersection between epigenetic regulation, miRNA-mediated gene control and neurodevelopmental pathways associated with Intellectual disability (ID) and Schizophrenia
Genetic evidence indicates disrupted epigenetic regulation as a major risk factor for psychiatric disorders, but the molecular mechanisms that drive this association remain to be determined. EHMT1 is an epigenetic repressor that is causal for Kleefstra Syndrome (KS), a genetic disorder linked with neurodevelopmental disorders and associated with schizophrenia. Here, we show that reduced EHMT1 activity decreases NRSF/REST protein leading to abnormal neuronal gene expression and progression of neurodevelopment in human iPSC. We further show that EHMT1 regulates NRSF/REST indirectly via repression of miRNA and leads to aberrant neuronal gene regulation and neurodevelopment timing. Expression of a NRSF/REST mRNA that lacks the miRNA-binding sites restores neuronal gene regulation to EHMT1 deficient cells. Significantly, the EHMT1-regulated miRNA gene set not only controls NRSF/REST but is enriched for association for Intellectual Disability (ID) and schizophrenia. This reveals a broad molecular interaction between H3K9 demethylation, NSRF/REST regulation and risk for ID and Schizophrenia.
Nature.com
Non-genetic stratification reveals epigenetic heterogeneity and identifies vulnerabilities of glycolysis addiction in lung adenocarcinoma subtype
Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) exhibits high heterogeneity and is well known for its high genetic variation. Recently, the understanding of non-genetic variation provides a new perspective to study the heterogeneity of LUAD. Little is known about whether super-enhancers (SEs) may be primarily responsible for the inter-tumor heterogeneity of LUAD. We used super-enhancer RNA (seRNA) levels of a large-scale clinical well-annotated LUAD cohort to stratify patients into three clusters with different prognosis and other malignant characteristics. Mechanistically, estrogen-related receptor alpha (ERRÎ±) in cluster 3-like cell lines acts as a cofactor of BRD4 to assist SE-promoter loops to activate glycolysis-related target gene expression, thereby promoting glycolysis and malignant progression, which confers a therapeutic vulnerability to glycolytic inhibitors. Our study identified three groups of patients according to seRNA levels, among which patients in cluster 3 have the worst prognosis and vulnerability of glycolysis dependency. We also proposed a 3-TF index model to stratify patients with glycolysis-addicted tumors according to tumor SE stratification.
Nature.com
Procurement, not patents, was the key to vaccine and antiviral development during the pandemic
Industry and many countries warned that, without patents and other forms of intellectual property such as trade secrets, the world risked not developing vaccines and drugs needed to manage the COVID-19 and future pandemics. But the reality is that what pulled development forward was public procurement contracts that promised vaccine and antiviral developers billions of dollars. Even before the pandemic, when mRNA vaccines were just a hope, it was public sector investments that largely underwrote the technology and it was public investments in both Moderna and BioNTech that pushed development before there was a vaccine to procure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Prenatal ethanol exposure causes anxiety-like phenotype and alters synaptic nitric oxide and endocannabinoid signaling in dorsal raphe nucleus of adult male rats
Mood disorders, including anxiety and depression caused by prenatal ethanol exposure (PE) are prevalent conditions in fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs). Prenatal ethanol exposure is associated with persistent dysfunctions of several neurotransmitter systems, including the serotonin (5-HT) system, which plays a major role in mood regulation and stress homeostasis. While PE is known to disrupt the development of the 5-HT system, the cellular mechanisms by which it alters the function of dorsal raphe nucleus (DRn) 5-HT neurons and their synaptic inputs remain unknown. Here, we used a second-trimester binge-drinking pattern PE (two daily gavages of 15% w/v ethanol at 3"‰g/kg, 5"“6"‰h apart) during gestational days 8 - 20 and measured anxiety-like behaviors of adult male rats using the elevated plus (EPM) and zero (ZM) mazes. We also employed ex-vivo electrophysiological and pharmacological approaches to unravel the mechanisms by which PE alters the excitability and synaptic transmission onto DRn 5-HT neurons. We found that PE enhanced anxiety-like behaviors in adult male rats and induced a persistent activation of DRn 5-HT neurons. The PE-induced activation of DRn 5-HT neurons was largely mediated by potentiation of DRn glutamate synapses, which was caused by activation of the nitrergic system and impaired endocannabinoid signaling. As such, the present study reveals "push-pull" effects of PE on nitrergic and eCB signaling, respectively, which mediate the enhanced activity of DRn 5-HT neurons and could contribute to anxiety-like behaviors observed in animal model of FASD.
Nature.com
Mortality by ribosomal sequencing (MoRS) provides a window into taxon-specific cell lysis
Microbes are by far the dominant biomass in the world's oceans and drive biogeochemical cycles that are critical to life on Earth. The composition of marine microbial communities is highly dynamic, spatially and temporally, with consequent effects on their functional roles. In part, these changes in composition result from viral lysis, which is taxon-specific and estimated to account for about half of marine microbial mortality. Here, we show that extracellular ribosomal RNA (rRNAext) is produced by viral lysis, and that specific lysed populations can be identified by sequencing rRNAext recovered from seawater samples. In ten seawater samples collected at five depths between the surface and 265"‰m during and following a phytoplankton bloom, lysis was detected in about 15% of 16,946 prokaryotic taxa, identified from amplicon sequence variants (ASVs), with lysis occurring in up to 34% of taxa within a water sample. The ratio of rRNAext to cellular rRNA (rRNAcell) was used as an index of taxon-specific lysis, and revealed that higher relative lysis was most commonly associated with copiotrophic bacteria that were in relatively low abundance, such as those in the genera Escherichia and Shigella spp., as well as members of the Bacteriodetes; whereas, relatively low lysis was more common in taxa that are often relatively abundant, such as members of the Pelagibacterales (i.e., SAR11 clade), cyanobacteria in the genus Synechococcus, and members of the phylum Thaumarchaeota (synonym, Nitrososphaerota) that comprised about 13"“15% of the 16 S rRNA gene sequences below 30"‰m. These results provide an explanation for the long-standing conundrum of why highly productive bacteria that are readily isolated from seawater are often in very low abundance. The ability to estimate taxon-specific cell lysis will help explore the distribution and abundance of microbial populations in nature.
News-Medical.net
Research shows highly disturbed metabolic pathways in people with type 2 diabetes
Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
Nature.com
CTRP family in diseases associated with inflammation and metabolism: molecular mechanisms and clinical implication
C1q/tumor necrosis factor (TNF) related proteins (CTRPs) isÂ a newly discovered adipokine family with conservative structure and ubiquitous distributionÂ and isÂ secreted by adipose tissues. Recently, CTRPsÂ have attracted increasing attentionÂ due to the itsÂ wide-ranging effects uponÂ inflammation and metabolism. To-date, 15 members of CTRPs (CTRP1-15) with the characteristic C1q domain have been characterized. Earlier in-depth phenotypic analyses of mouse models of CTRPs deficiency have also unveiled ample function of CTRPs in inflammation and metabolism. This review focuses on the rise of CTRPs, with a special emphasis on the latest discoveries with regards to the effects of the CTRP family on inflammation and metabolism as well as related diseases. We first introduced the structure of characteristic domain and polymerization of CTRPs to reveal its pleiotropic biological functions. Next, intimate association of CTRP family with inflammation and metabolism, as well as the involvement of CTRPs as nodes in complex molecular networks, were elaborated. With expanding membership of CTRP family, the information presented here provides new perspectives for therapeutic strategies to improve inflammatory and metabolic abnormalities.
Nature.com
Plasma circulating microRNAs associated with obesity, body fat distribution, and fat mass: the Rotterdam Study
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) represent a class of small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression post-transcriptionally and are implicated in the pathogenesis of different diseases. Limited studies have investigated the association of circulating miRNAs with obesity and body fat distribution and their link to obesity-related diseases using population-based data.
Nature.com
Telomere vesicle transfer protects T cells from senescence
In a recent study published in Nature Cell Biology, Vaz, D'Ambra, Valvo, Vuotto and colleagues showed that a subpopulation of T cells (primarily naive and central memory cells) elongated their telomeres by acquiring telomere vesicles from APCs following immune synapse formation stimulated by an antigen pool (Epstein"“Barr virus, influenza and cytomegalovirus lysates). This effect was independent of telomerase activity, as T cells deficient in telomerase (TERT-knockout generated by CRISPR"“Cas9 transfection) still showed elongated telomeres after exposure to APCs and the antigen pool. Looking for mechanisms, the authors demonstrated that, upon contact with T cells, the APCs degraded the telomere-protecting complex shelterin to donate their telomeres. Telomeres were subsequently cleaved by the trimming factor TZAP and transferred to T cells via extracellular vesicles at the immunological synapse. Immunofluorescence analysis revealed that telomere vesicles retained the RAD51 recombination factor that enabled telomere fusion with T cell chromosome ends, lengthening them by an average of about 3,000 base pairs. Telomere vesicles retaining RAD51 extended the longevity of T cells, and their transfer reinforced long-term immunological memory against influenza in mice.
Nature.com
Donor lymphocyte infusions after haploidentical stem cell transplantation with PTCY: A study on behalf of the EBMT cellular therapy & immunobiology working party
Donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) is a treatment option to prevent or treat relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). We here report data for 173 patients who received one or multiple DLIs after haploidentical-HCT with post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCY) at 47 EBMT centers from 2009 to 2018. Indication for DLI was: prophylactic for 59(34.3%), preemptive for 20(11.6%), and therapeutic for 93(54.1%). For the prophylactic group, the median number of DLIs was 1 (IQR:1"“2.5) with a median first dose of 0.1"‰Ã—"‰106 CD3+ T cell/kg, for the preemptive 2 (IQR:1"“3) with 0.5"‰Ã—"‰106 CD3+ T cell/kg, for the therapeutic 1 (IQR:1"“3) with 1"‰Ã—"‰106CD3+ Tcell/kg, respectively. OS after first DLI was 61% (46"“75%) for prophylactic, 40% (19"“61%) for preemptive, and 22% (13"“31%) for therapeutic. CI of II-IV aGVHD and cGVHD was 17%(7"“27%) and 53% (40"“67%) for the prophylactic, 20% (2"“38%) and 21% (3"“39%) for the preemptive, 17% (9"“24%) and 24% (15"“33%) for the therapeutic group, respectively. Our data show great variability in the indications and modalities of DLI across responding EBMT centers. Survival rates remain relatively low in patients with active disease. While the cumulative incidence of aGVHD appears acceptable, we showed a high incidence proportion of cGVHD in the prophylactic group, compared with preemptive and therapeutic DLI. These data should be investigated further in prospective clinical trials.
Nature.com
Raster-scanning Donut simplifies MINFLUX and provides alternative implement on other scanning-based microscopes
A donut excitation moves around a single molecule with a zigzag configuration lattice by lattice. Such a method implemented in scanning fluorescence microscopy simplifies the conventional MINFLUX process. Consisting of hollow zero-intensity excitation, single-pixel detection, time-correlated single photon counting, and drift stabilization, the system achieves localization precision and resolution very close to conventional MINFLUX theoretically and experimentally. An averaged high-SNR reference, and pixel-registered intensity from a single molecule is essential to reconstruct localization in maximum likelihood estimation. With performance reaching nearly conventional MINFLUX's, the proposed raster-scanning MINFLUX can inspire researchers expertized in STED or confocal setup to quickly transform to MINFLUX and develop for further exploring on bio-specimens or optical applications.
Nature.com
One-step direct conversion of methane to methanol with water in non-thermal plasma
Achieving methane-to-methanol is challenging under mild conditions. In this study, methanol is synthesized by one-step direction conversion of CH4 with H2O at room temperature under atmospheric pressure in non-thermal plasma (NTP). This route is characterized by the use of methane and liquid water as the reactants, which enables the transfer of the methanol product to the liquid phase in time to inhibit its further decomposition and conversion. Therefore, the obtained product is free of carbon dioxide. The reaction products include gas and liquid-phase hydrocarbons, CO, CH3OH, and C2H5OH. The combination of plasma and semiconductor materials increases the production rate of methanol. In addition, the addition of Ar or He considerably increases the production rate and selectivity of methanol. The highest production rate of methanol and selectivity in liquid phase can reach 56.7"‰mmol"‰gcatâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1 and 93%, respectively. Compared with the absence of a catalyst and added gas, a more than 5-fold increase in the methanol production rate is achieved.
Nature.com
The hallmarks of dietary intervention-resilient gut microbiome
Maintaining equilibrium of the gut microbiome is crucial for human health. Diet represents an important and generally accessible natural channel of controlling the nutrients supply to the intestinal microorganisms. Although many studies showed that dietary interventions can specifically modulate gut microbiome composition, further progress of the approach is complicated by interindividual variability of the microbial community response. The reported causes of this variability include the baseline microbiome composition features, but it is unclear whether any of them are intervention-specific. Here, we applied a unified computational framework to investigate the variability of microbiome response measured as beta diversity in eight various dietary interventions using previously published 16S rRNA sequencing datasets. We revealed a number of baseline microbiome features which determine the microbiome response in an intervention-independent manner. One of the most stable associations, reproducible for different interventions and enterotypes, was a negative dependence of the response on the average number of genes per microorganism in the community-an indicator of the community functional redundancy. Meanwhile, many revealed microbiome response determinants were enterotype-specific. In Bact1 and Rum enterotypes, the response was negatively correlated with the baseline abundance of their main drivers. Additionally, we proposed a method for preliminary assessment of the microbiome response. Our study delineats the universal features determining microbiome response to diverse interventions. The proposed approach is promising for understanding the mechanisms of gut microbiome stability and improving the efficacy of personalised microbiome-tailored interventions.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Nature.com
Development of intensiometric indicators for visualizing N-cadherin interaction across cells
N-cadherin (NCad) is a classical cadherin that mediates cell"“cell interactions in a Ca2+-dependent manner. NCad participates in various biological processes, from ontogenesis to higher brain functions, though the visualization of NCad interactions in living cells remains limited. Here, we present intensiometric NCad interaction indicators, named INCIDERs, that utilize dimerization-dependent fluorescent proteins. INCIDERs successfully visualize reversible NCad interactions across cells. Compared to FRET-based indicators, INCIDERs have a ~70-fold higher signal contrast, enabling clear identification of NCad interactions. In primary neuronal cells, NCad interactions are visualized between closely apposed processes. Furthermore, visualization of NCad interaction at cell adhesion sites in dense cell populations is achieved by two-photon microscopy. INCIDERs are useful tools in the spatiotemporal investigation of NCad interactions across cells; future research should evaluate the potential of INCIDERs in mapping complex three-dimensional architectures in multi-cellular systems.
Comments / 0