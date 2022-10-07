Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
Spectrum Health offers new educational support series for pre and postnatal parents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to prenatal and post-pregnancy care, support and education can be key, not only in helping new moms but also assisting new dads and even family members navigate what can be a stressful and confusing time. Being armed with good information and quality support from health care providers can help prevent unexpected complications and situations that often arise during and after a pregnancy.
