Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Rowing clubs take a marathon trip along the Mohawk
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Rowers took to the Mohawk River for a marathon Saturday. Members of the Burnt Hills and Shenendehowa youth rowing clubs, mostly in 8-seat boats but some in 4-seaters, hit the water at the Schoharie Crossing in the morning, traveling 26.2 miles along the river and passing through five locks.
Chowderfest returns to sellout crowd in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Chowderfest is back in the city of Troy! But this time with an all-new way to enjoy the experience of eating some good old chowder!. This year-- the event planners decided to get rid of pre-sale tickets and welcome people free of cost instead-- people were able to purchase $2 samples that came in four-ounce containers.
Supporting Schenectady Youth: Funds to help reopen Hamilton Hill's community center
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — The Carver Community Center in Schenectady has remained closed for almost a decade, but residents of the Hamilton Hill neighborhood have been pushing to get its doors reopened. One resident tells CBS6’s Briana Supardi how it kept him out of trouble growing up. This...
Crews fight structure fire in Watervliet
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Fire crews battled a structure fire in Watervliet Saturday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street. According to the fire department, while the owner is out of town, there were people and animals at home. All the people, and...
Quilt show makes warm return to Schenectady after COVID hiatus
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — It’s getting colder and colder outside, so it's time for things like a nice warm fire, a hot tea, or even a nice warm quilt. Well, in Schenectady Saturday, you could've had your pick of 200. It's a biannual event, but hadn't taken place...
Albany man convicted for 2021 July shots fired incident
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has convicted for a 2021 July shots fired incident. Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of one Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, following a jury trial in Albany County Court. On Monday, July 26, 2021...
"The Way We Were" car show brings classic wheels to Ballston Spa
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — Downtown Ballston Spa turned into one big showroom Sunday, but one with the look of yesteryear. The Way We Were car show thrilling car enthusiasts in the Capital Region for the 20th straight year, a record number of cars this year too, about 500 in total, everything from the classics to the muscles on display. This event's goal to invigorate downtown Ballston Spa, helping give businesses a busy day of sales, a vibrant atmosphere highlighted by folks showing off their hood ornaments and v8 engines.
Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
Troy fire fighters rescue woman from burning building
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Around noon Monday, the Troy fire department responded to a call of a structure fire on 8th street. According to fire officials, CBS 6 learned one family occupied both floors of the building. The family unit included multiple small children. When the first responder’s arrived...
Albany man arrested in connection to Dana Avenue domestic burglary
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man wanted in connection with a Dana Avenue domestic burglary, assault and menacing has been arrested. William Crawford, 35, broke a woman’s foot and proceeded then to threaten her with a handgun Friday night during a domestic burglary on Dana Avenue. According...
Collectors get their hands on history at political memorabilia event
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — If you ever wanted to get your hands on a vintage campaign button for Nelson Rockefeller, a photo of Teddy Roosevelt smoking a cigarette, or even a presidential puppet, Saturday was the day for you. The Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Albany was host to...
Shed-building event gives girls hands-on construction experience
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The next generation of female builders pulled out their tool belts and hard hats Saturday morning at the Saratoga Showcase of Homes women’s shed building event!. Local ninth and tenth grade female students got an introduction to construction. They learned how to frame,...
Fire Prevention Month: Message from Schenectady Fire Chief
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WRGB) — October is Fire Prevention month, commemorating the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 by trying to raise safety awareness to prevent future tragedies. CBS6 sat down with the Schenectady Fire Chief Donald Mareno to hear the message his department is sending. "Every year we want to...
Saratoga officials say ramping up security, police presence led to safer summer
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Spa City is nearly one month removed from the end of track season, this time last year the city was coming off a summer filled with stabbings, shootings, and violence. "There was an awful lot of tension in the street last summer in...
Three facing felony narcotics charges in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Three men face drug charges in Amsterdam, after police executed two search warrants Wednesday. According to the Amsterdam Police Department, the department and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday October 5th at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
Unity House hosts domestic violence awareness block party
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Over the course of a year, about 10 million men and women in the United States are abused by an intimate partner. Saturday in Troy, groups of people and organizations came together to try help those going through such pain. The Unity House held a...
Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
