Troy, NY

WRGB

Rowing clubs take a marathon trip along the Mohawk

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Rowers took to the Mohawk River for a marathon Saturday. Members of the Burnt Hills and Shenendehowa youth rowing clubs, mostly in 8-seat boats but some in 4-seaters, hit the water at the Schoharie Crossing in the morning, traveling 26.2 miles along the river and passing through five locks.
MOHAWK, NY
WRGB

Chowderfest returns to sellout crowd in Troy

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Chowderfest is back in the city of Troy! But this time with an all-new way to enjoy the experience of eating some good old chowder!. This year-- the event planners decided to get rid of pre-sale tickets and welcome people free of cost instead-- people were able to purchase $2 samples that came in four-ounce containers.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Crews fight structure fire in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Fire crews battled a structure fire in Watervliet Saturday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street. According to the fire department, while the owner is out of town, there were people and animals at home. All the people, and...
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Albany man convicted for 2021 July shots fired incident

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has convicted for a 2021 July shots fired incident. Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of one Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, following a jury trial in Albany County Court. On Monday, July 26, 2021...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

"The Way We Were" car show brings classic wheels to Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — Downtown Ballston Spa turned into one big showroom Sunday, but one with the look of yesteryear. The Way We Were car show thrilling car enthusiasts in the Capital Region for the 20th straight year, a record number of cars this year too, about 500 in total, everything from the classics to the muscles on display. This event's goal to invigorate downtown Ballston Spa, helping give businesses a busy day of sales, a vibrant atmosphere highlighted by folks showing off their hood ornaments and v8 engines.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WRGB

Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Troy fire fighters rescue woman from burning building

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Around noon Monday, the Troy fire department responded to a call of a structure fire on 8th street. According to fire officials, CBS 6 learned one family occupied both floors of the building. The family unit included multiple small children. When the first responder’s arrived...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Albany man arrested in connection to Dana Avenue domestic burglary

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man wanted in connection with a Dana Avenue domestic burglary, assault and menacing has been arrested. William Crawford, 35, broke a woman’s foot and proceeded then to threaten her with a handgun Friday night during a domestic burglary on Dana Avenue. According...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Shed-building event gives girls hands-on construction experience

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The next generation of female builders pulled out their tool belts and hard hats Saturday morning at the Saratoga Showcase of Homes women’s shed building event!. Local ninth and tenth grade female students got an introduction to construction. They learned how to frame,...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Fire Prevention Month: Message from Schenectady Fire Chief

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WRGB) — October is Fire Prevention month, commemorating the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 by trying to raise safety awareness to prevent future tragedies. CBS6 sat down with the Schenectady Fire Chief Donald Mareno to hear the message his department is sending. "Every year we want to...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Three facing felony narcotics charges in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Three men face drug charges in Amsterdam, after police executed two search warrants Wednesday. According to the Amsterdam Police Department, the department and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday October 5th at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Unity House hosts domestic violence awareness block party

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Over the course of a year, about 10 million men and women in the United States are abused by an intimate partner. Saturday in Troy, groups of people and organizations came together to try help those going through such pain. The Unity House held a...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
SCHENECTADY, NY

