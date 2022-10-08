ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sammamish, WA

Seattle, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Eastside Catholic School football team will have a game with Garfield High School on October 07, 2022, 19:45:00.

Eastside Catholic School
Garfield High School
October 07, 2022
19:45:00
Varsity Football

everettpost.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPLETE GAME: Cascade vs. Everett 10/7/22

The “Battle of Broadway” 2022 Edition. It’s the Everett Seagulls vs. the Cascade Bruins; Friday, October 7, 2022. Live from Everett Memorial Stadium with Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. Our KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was Cascade senior runningback Julian Thomas who rushed 15 times for 260 yards and 4 touchdowns, leading Cascade to a 55-14 victory over Everett. Cascade retook the “Battle of Broadway” trophy after Everett won the game last year.
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Seven Vikings Find End Zone in Saturday Blowout

From the opening kickoff, there was little that Evergreen Lutheran was going to be able to do to slow down Mossyrock, and the Vikings rolled their way to another 8-man victory, 82-26 on Saturday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma. Mossyrock came out of the coin toss planning to...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

'Shoe Rally' born at T-Mobile Park's Mariners Wild Card watch party

SEATTLE — The Mariners may have been playing in Toronto Saturday, but fans still brought the energy to T-Mobile Park, in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood. Streaming into seats for a hometown watch party, they brought high hopes for a Mariners win, and received one, but only after a nail-biting start to the game.
SEATTLE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Puyallup holds off a determined Olympia squad to remain atop the SPSL 4A

(Puyallup, WA) The SPSL 4A Football league is jammed packed at the top and there is no relief in sight. Sumner, Emerald Ridge, Bethel and Puyallup all entered the week at 4-1. Curtis and Graham-Kapowsin were both 3-2 while Olympia, Bellarmine Prep and South Kitsap were 1-4 and Rogers 0-5. This week something there will be some movement as Emerald Ridge hosts Bethel on Friday night and Curtis travels to Graham-Kapowsin on Saturday. All 4 teams were hoping for at least one upset Thursday night to help all their causes when Rogers traveled to Sumner and Olympia visited Puyallup.
PUYALLUP, WA
Emerald Media

Oregon loses to No. 16 Washington in five sets

During the Ducks’ final day in the state of Washington, they arrived to a packed stadium and a team that couldn’t wait to step on the floor and compete. Their excitement showed on the court, and Oregon struggled to fight against it. In the first set, Washington started...
EUGENE, OR
KOMO News

Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!

SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
travellemming.com

17 Best Cities in Washington State in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

I’m a Seattle local who travels all throughout the state and in this guide, I share the best cities in Washington. Several are small to mid-sized, and each caters to a variety of visitors and potential residents. Many destinations made my list of the best places to visit in...
WASHINGTON STATE
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
WASHINGTON STATE
thestand.org

UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise

SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest

KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
