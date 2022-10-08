Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Prediction, point spread, odds best bet
The Alabama Crimson Tide plays the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 15, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM Sportsbook.
According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem
On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
LSU fans will be embarrassed over what Tennessee WR said after Vols’ win
LSU fans will be embarrassed after hearing what one Tennessee player said after Saturday’s game. The Vols dismantled the Tigers 40-13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The attendance was said to be over 102,000, many of whom were cheering for the road team. Yes, Vols fans showed up...
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum lists new No. 1, ranks top 4 CFB teams following Week 6
Paul Finebaum has a new No. 1. The CFB analyst known for his SEC ties placed Ohio State at the top of his rankings on Sunday morning’s weekly appearance on SportsCenter. He spoke about each of his picks in detail. The Buckeyes just continue to roll while the rest...
Arkansas loses four-star commitment
Benton (Ark.) four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6-1, 225-pounder went public with his decision via Twitter late Sunday morning. "After consideration, I'd like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas," Russell wrote. "Everything for me is still 100%...
Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
Nick Saban weighs in on the post-game moment between Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe
The culture Nick Saban has built at Alabama was epitomized by one singular moment after Alabama’s nail-biter victory over Texas A&M on Saturday. Sidelined with an injury, Bryce Young watched as backup Jalen Milroe led the Crimson Tide to a win. When the Aggies couldn’t score a game-winning touchdown as time expired, the duo shared an incredible moment, hugging and sharing some words after the emotional victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels
Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Finebaum predicts the end of the Bryan Harsin era
Paul Finebaum believes the end of the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn is upon us. The Tigers are coming off a blowout loss to Georgia, sitting at 3-3 with a matchup against Ole Miss looming large next weekend. Evidently, Finebaum doesn’t expect the embattled Auburn leader to make it past the Rebels.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reveals his updated top 4 after Week 6
Kirk Herbstreit is back with his updated top 4 and next 2 after another exciting week of college football. The analyst has 2 B1G teams in his top 4 as usual, placing Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 4. The Buckeyes and Wolverines both took care of...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recruits react to Alabama's 24-20 victory over Texas A&M
The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide found themselves in a nail-biter with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Although they were without their star quarterback and had four turnovers, Bama held on to beat the Aggies 24-20 to move to 6-0 on the season. ** Running thread: Recruit reactions to Alabama’s win...
Nick Saban appears to drop hint about Bryce Young
The Alabama Crimson Tide missed quarterback Bryce Young in a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but coach Nick Saban dropped a potential hint about his upcoming availability after the game. Saban hinted to CBS that Alabama might have Young back under center for next Saturday’s game against Tennessee,...
Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
Alabama’s Terrion Arnold reveals how he used Jimbo Fisher to be hero on final play vs. Texas AM
Saturday almost turned into a nightmare for Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were on the verge of blowing a 24-14 second-half lead in the final moments against the Texas A&M Aggies, but one final defensive stand secured the home victory for the No. 1 team in the country. Texas A&M had one last play from […] The post Alabama’s Terrion Arnold reveals how he used Jimbo Fisher to be hero on final play vs. Texas A&M appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steve Sarkisian explains how he prepared Quinn Ewers for his return vs. Oklahoma
Texas gets quarterback Quinn Ewers back at the perfect time. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian established earlier in the day that Ewers would officially be the starting quarterback for their game vs. rival Oklahoma in Norman today after missing the last three games with an injury he suffered during the Week 2 Alabama loss.
SEC power ranking after Week 6: Alabama survives, Georgia cruises and South Carolina shocks Kentcuky
The college football season is speeding by and several teams made statements this week in the SEC. The Georgia Bulldogs finally had their get-right game, crushing Auburn 42-10. The Tennessee Volunteers continued their strong start to the season, thumping LSU in Death Valley, and with Alabama surviving the Texas A&M Aggies, we are set for an undefeated showdown next week.
Did Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham imply Lincoln Riley, USC’s success is based on NIL cash?
Saturday’s highly-anticipated matchup against the USC Trojans will present itself as an opportunity for the Utah Utes to bounce back following last weekend’s disappointing 42-32 defeat at the hands of the UCLA Bruins. Utah football head coach Kyle Wittingham has now added more intrigue to the narrative after he appears to have taken a veiled shot at Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and the USC football program in general.
Bryce Young gets hopeful injury update from Alabama football’s Nick Saban ahead of Tennessee clash
Alabama football fans have hope after the latest injury update to star quarterback Bryce Young. Young, who is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered two weeks ago against Arkansas, received a hopeful update from Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s clash against Tennessee. Here’s […] The post Bryce Young gets hopeful injury update from Alabama football’s Nick Saban ahead of Tennessee clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0