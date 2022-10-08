ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem

On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Arkansas loses four-star commitment

Benton (Ark.) four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6-1, 225-pounder went public with his decision via Twitter late Sunday morning. "After consideration, I'd like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas," Russell wrote. "Everything for me is still 100%...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Nick Saban weighs in on the post-game moment between Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe

The culture Nick Saban has built at Alabama was epitomized by one singular moment after Alabama’s nail-biter victory over Texas A&M on Saturday. Sidelined with an injury, Bryce Young watched as backup Jalen Milroe led the Crimson Tide to a win. When the Aggies couldn’t score a game-winning touchdown as time expired, the duo shared an incredible moment, hugging and sharing some words after the emotional victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels

Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts the end of the Bryan Harsin era

Paul Finebaum believes the end of the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn is upon us. The Tigers are coming off a blowout loss to Georgia, sitting at 3-3 with a matchup against Ole Miss looming large next weekend. Evidently, Finebaum doesn’t expect the embattled Auburn leader to make it past the Rebels.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals his updated top 4 after Week 6

Kirk Herbstreit is back with his updated top 4 and next 2 after another exciting week of college football. The analyst has 2 B1G teams in his top 4 as usual, placing Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 4. The Buckeyes and Wolverines both took care of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Recruits react to Alabama's 24-20 victory over Texas A&M

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide found themselves in a nail-biter with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Although they were without their star quarterback and had four turnovers, Bama held on to beat the Aggies 24-20 to move to 6-0 on the season. ** Running thread: Recruit reactions to Alabama’s win...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban appears to drop hint about Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide missed quarterback Bryce Young in a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but coach Nick Saban dropped a potential hint about his upcoming availability after the game. Saban hinted to CBS that Alabama might have Young back under center for next Saturday’s game against Tennessee,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing

The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Alabama’s Terrion Arnold reveals how he used Jimbo Fisher to be hero on final play vs. Texas AM

Saturday almost turned into a nightmare for Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were on the verge of blowing a 24-14 second-half lead in the final moments against the Texas A&M Aggies, but one final defensive stand secured the home victory for the No. 1 team in the country. Texas A&M had one last play from […] The post Alabama’s Terrion Arnold reveals how he used Jimbo Fisher to be hero on final play vs. Texas A&M appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SEC power ranking after Week 6: Alabama survives, Georgia cruises and South Carolina shocks Kentcuky

The college football season is speeding by and several teams made statements this week in the SEC. The Georgia Bulldogs finally had their get-right game, crushing Auburn 42-10. The Tennessee Volunteers continued their strong start to the season, thumping LSU in Death Valley, and with Alabama surviving the Texas A&M Aggies, we are set for an undefeated showdown next week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Did Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham imply Lincoln Riley, USC’s success is based on NIL cash?

Saturday’s highly-anticipated matchup against the USC Trojans will present itself as an opportunity for the Utah Utes to bounce back following last weekend’s disappointing 42-32 defeat at the hands of the UCLA Bruins. Utah football head coach Kyle Wittingham has now added more intrigue to the narrative after he appears to have taken a veiled shot at Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and the USC football program in general.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Bryce Young gets hopeful injury update from Alabama football’s Nick Saban ahead of Tennessee clash

Alabama football fans have hope after the latest injury update to star quarterback Bryce Young. Young, who is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered two weeks ago against Arkansas, received a hopeful update from Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s clash against Tennessee. Here’s […] The post Bryce Young gets hopeful injury update from Alabama football’s Nick Saban ahead of Tennessee clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
