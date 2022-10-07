Funding for energy audits of historic buildings is available from the Maine Community Foundation’s Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency grant program. Eligible buildings must be owned by a nonprofit or municipality and be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, be determined eligible for listing on the Register, or be a contributing building in a nationally designated historic district. Organizations working to improve energy efficiency for their historic buildings must first complete an energy audit before then applying for energy efficiency implementation funding.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO