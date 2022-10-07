EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - West Franklin Street is back to normal following the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club and volunteers were out Sunday morning not just on Franklin Street, but also in the surrounding area. Officials with the Nut Club say the clean-up process can take hours, but each year, they aim to have the street back open early in the afternoon.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO