14news.com
Breezy, Warmer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s behind southerly winds. Tonight, clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday, becoming partly sunny with isolated showers...mainly during the morning. High temps will remain above normal in the upper...
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breaking overnight, crews battled a house fire in Evansville. Dispatch says it took crews about an hour to get the flames tapped out. We’re about a month away from Election Day. If you’re planning on heading to the polls, make sure you’re registered. Tuesday is...
14news.com
Traffic backed up on Evansville’s west side due to flashing traffic light
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The traffic light at Rosenberger and the Lloyd Expressway is flashing red. Around 6:45 p.m., traffic was backed up as drivers treated the busy intersection as a four way stop. There’s no word on when the light will be fixed or why it’s flashing.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Walnut and Boeke intersection closed for new water main
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The intersection of Walnut and Boeke will be closed down Monday. Officials say water crews will be putting in a new water main. They say no traffic will be allowed. Drivers will want to take a detour by using Sycamore, Vann, Lincoln and Weinbach.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
14news.com
Holiday World announces Halloween drone show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials announced their drone show will take to the skies over ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’. That’s set to happen on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Officials say there are about 300 drones in the show, all Halloween themed. They also say ‘Halloween...
14news.com
Park officials say Garvin Park is overcrowded with geese
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials have been working to improve the quality of Evansville’s parks, and now they’re focused on removing unwanted guests. Park visitors say Geese have become a nuisance at Garvin Park, and people are complaining. Robert McCord and his family have considered Garvin park...
14news.com
Franklin Street back open after 2022 Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - West Franklin Street is back to normal following the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club and volunteers were out Sunday morning not just on Franklin Street, but also in the surrounding area. Officials with the Nut Club say the clean-up process can take hours, but each year, they aim to have the street back open early in the afternoon.
14news.com
Blue Moon Ballroom stopping all operations, officials say
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Blue Moon Ballroom announced on Monday that they are ceasing all operations. According to a social media post, the pause in operation includes all platforms and entertainment. Officials say if you have bought a ticket to any of their events, you will get...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on chase in Webster Co. Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on chase in Webster Co.
14news.com
Crash closes lanes of Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatchers say a crash on the Lloyd Expressway closed eastbound lanes of traffic at Burkhardt Road. It happened just before rush hour Tuesday. Our crew on scene saw three cars involved. The road is back open.
14news.com
Evansville fire crews battle east side apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Fire Department are battling a fire on the east side. They say it happened at an apartment on South Green River Road around 11:30 p.m. Investigators are on scene looking into the incident. We will update this story as more information becomes...
14news.com
2nd annual Night Out for Special Needs takes place in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday night was the second annual Night Out for Special Needs. The event was hosted by Autism Evansville at Christian Fellowship Church for folks like Rebecca Burden and her son Liam. Burden said that in the past few months, Liam has had to see some specialists.
14news.com
EFD responds to house fire on N. Second Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to North Second Avenue for house fire Monday night. Officials say the fire started just after 11:30 p.m., and then rekindled around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to a press release, a neighbor reported the fire when they smelled smoke. EFD officials...
14news.com
Over 12,000 dollars raised for It Takes A Village fundraiser
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village hosted their first ever Facebook Live fundrasier. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the shelter, which will provide funding to take care of the many animals they take in. It Takes A Village has set a goal for 20,000 dollars...
14news.com
Water supply restored in Winslow after outage
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After Winslow residents lost running water for the past couple of days on and off, town officials say the supply has been restored. We originally told you about the outage that affected town residents, caused by the shift in water pressure when the town shifted supply to the Pike - Gibson Co. water tank.
14news.com
Rand Paul holds meet and greets throughout Ky.
SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - Rand Paul held meet and greets all throughout the Kentucky area Tuesday. One of the stops Paul made for his meet and greets was at Sebree Dairy Bar. Paul shook hands, took pictures with the crowd, and made three other stops in Western Kentucky today in Owensboro, Beaver Dam and Henderson.
14news.com
Henderson fire damages 6 apartment units
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Henderson responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of North Green Street. According to a social media post, that fire happened just before midnight. Henderson Fire Department says when they arrived they found heavy fire venting from one of the six...
14news.com
USI Women’s Soccer earns point at Lindenwood, with 1-1 Draw
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer traveled to Lindenwood University Sunday afternoon, coming away with a 1-1 draw and a point in the Ohio Valley Conference standings against the familiar Lions. The Screaming Eagles (4-5-4, 0-3-2 OVC) came out of the gates with a flying...
14news.com
Fall Festival food booths compile fundraising proceeds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More than 100 nonprofits lined West Franklin Street with their food booths, selling creative festival foods and raising money for their organizations. Many organizations are cleaning their food booths and making plans for the money raised over the past week. Some nonprofit and church leaders who participated in the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival say this year’s proceeds exceeded funds raised in years prior.
