ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool

Liverpool suffered another miserable experience at Arsenal, as their struggles this season continue. They can rightly point at a rather soft penalty - awarded for Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus - as the decisive moment, as well as a Gabriel handball in the first half that was ignored by the officials.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton

It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Manchester United#Portuguese#Espn#Saudi Arabian#Napoli#The Champions League
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Ronaldo to MLS from Man United as Inter Miami seek move

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Miami to move for...
MLS
Yardbarker

Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone

Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United send scouts to Italy to watch Davide Frattesi in action

Manchester United are interested in Italian international Davide Frattesi and have reportedly sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action for Sassuolo. According to The Mirror, United have sent their scouts over to Italy to monitor the star but also face interest from Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Serie A giants Inter Milan and Roma.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus loanees Watch: Chibozo shines for Amiens

Every Monday, JuventusNews24 provides a roundup that sheds light on the Bianconeri’s loaned-out players who are scattered all around the continent. This week, the highlight comes from Ligue 2, where Ange Josue Chibozo stole the headlines in his late cameo. The 19-year-old produced a stunning assist for Amiens’ winner...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Edin Dzeko is still showing attacking class at 36, English star Fikayo Tomori is leading the AC Milan defence but an ageing Juventus side are struggling... TEN things we learned from Serie A this weekend

It was another big weekend of Serie A football, with Napoli continuing to pull away as unbeaten league leaders, chased by Atalanta and Udinese. AC Milan remained close to the leaders after a solid 2-0 win over Juventus, who looked below par and and are now languishing in eighth. Sportsmail's...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy