Manchester United report: David Beckham offers Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford exit
Manchester United are said to be open to offloading Ronaldo in the January transfer window – could Beckham's Inter Miami be a possible destination for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner?
MLS・
Yardbarker
Frank Lampard Praises 'Abnormal' Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Defeat
Manchester United faced Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening and despite an early goal for the Tofees, United won the game 2-1. Alex Iwobi scored a fantastic goal from long range but a strike from new signing Antony and then, later on at the end of the first half, a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo on the break was enough for a win.
Yardbarker
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Schmeichel, Dalot, Rabiot, Gakpo, Jota, Abraham
Portuguese midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is being offered an escape route out of Manchester United in the shape of a potential move to Inter Miami, the club owned by former team-mate David Beckham. (Star)
msn.com
Cristiano Ronaldo out of time but Man United superstar continues to defy logic
It is just a number but what a number. Seven hundred club goals. More than the Brazilian Ronaldo and Marco van Basten mustered between them. More than the trio of Gary Lineker, Bobby Charlton and Paolo Rossi got when their efforts were combined. Seven hundred. Two decades and two days...
SB Nation
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Goals, Highlights & How to Watch | Ronaldo puts Utd ahead
Halftime - United have bounced back from a good start for the Blues with two goals from the Toffees turnovers to lead 2-1 at the break. 43’ - Iwobi loses the ball in the United half and Casemiro finds a streaking Ronaldo down the Everton right and he slots the ball past Pickford, United lead 2-1 just before the break.
BBC
Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
Liverpool suffered another miserable experience at Arsenal, as their struggles this season continue. They can rightly point at a rather soft penalty - awarded for Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus - as the decisive moment, as well as a Gabriel handball in the first half that was ignored by the officials.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton
It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Ronaldo to MLS from Man United as Inter Miami seek move
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Miami to move for...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone
Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
Yardbarker
Manchester United send scouts to Italy to watch Davide Frattesi in action
Manchester United are interested in Italian international Davide Frattesi and have reportedly sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action for Sassuolo. According to The Mirror, United have sent their scouts over to Italy to monitor the star but also face interest from Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Serie A giants Inter Milan and Roma.
Yardbarker
Juventus loanees Watch: Chibozo shines for Amiens
Every Monday, JuventusNews24 provides a roundup that sheds light on the Bianconeri’s loaned-out players who are scattered all around the continent. This week, the highlight comes from Ligue 2, where Ange Josue Chibozo stole the headlines in his late cameo. The 19-year-old produced a stunning assist for Amiens’ winner...
Manchester United Must Make Huge Midfield Transfer Decision Next Year
Manchester United will have to make a huge transfer decision next year upon recruitment of a new midfielder.
Report: Thiago Silva Speaks On Chelsea Future And New Contract
Thiago Silva has opened up on his new contract and his Chelsea future.
Michael Carrick hopes Man Utd connections land him Middlesbrough manager job with Sir Alex Ferguson a reference
MICHAEL CARRICK hopes his Manchester United connections can win him the Middlesbrough job. The former Red Devils captain and coach wants to bring old United allies Mike Phelan and Rene Mulensteen with him if he becomes the Riverside boss. Former Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan is Carrick’s main rival. But...
ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Edin Dzeko is still showing attacking class at 36, English star Fikayo Tomori is leading the AC Milan defence but an ageing Juventus side are struggling... TEN things we learned from Serie A this weekend
It was another big weekend of Serie A football, with Napoli continuing to pull away as unbeaten league leaders, chased by Atalanta and Udinese. AC Milan remained close to the leaders after a solid 2-0 win over Juventus, who looked below par and and are now languishing in eighth. Sportsmail's...
