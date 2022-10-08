ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

By Chris Sims, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
It's time to grab your Mega Millions tickets and your good luck charms.

The numbers have been selected for the Friday, Oct. 7 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $410 million, with a cash option of $208.2 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 6, 11, 29, 36, 55, and the Mega Ball was 21. The Megaplier was 2X.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

  1. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  2. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  3. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  4. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.
  5. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.
  6. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.
  7. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.
  8. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.
  9. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California.
  10. $516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  5. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  6. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  7. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  8. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  9. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  10. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

The Courier Journal

