Tranquility, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hanford Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum in Historic Downtown Hanford, CA will host Happily Haunted on October 22, beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. This family event – though designed for the kids’ enjoyment – will be a fun-filled spooky (but not creepy-ghoulish) evening adventure with T-Rex and a pirate as well as contests for kid’s costumes (costumes are not required) and Jack-o’-lanterns. There will, of course, be Trick or Treating, so attendees should bring their own bag or sack to collect goodies.

HANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO