ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pukalani, HI

Pukalani, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pukalani.

The Maui High School football team will have a game with King Kekaulike High School on October 07, 2022, 19:30:00.

Maui High School
King Kekaulike High School
October 07, 2022
19:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Maui High School football team will have a game with King Kekaulike High School on October 07, 2022, 22:00:00.

Maui High School
King Kekaulike High School
October 07, 2022
22:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mauinow.com

Maui martial arts academy teams up with nonprofit to help kids train for free

Martial arts accomplish more than what kids see happening on the mat. The practice teaches trust, responsibility and positive relationships – with self and others, according to Edward Sanchez, founder and coach of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and fitness academy New Era Sports Training (NEST) in Wailuku. “Some kids don’t trust...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street in Lahaina

LahainaTown Action Committee and the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina have announced the return of the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street, happening Oct. 31, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. “We are so grateful for the support from the County of Maui and our Lahaina Police Department to be able...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 2, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace. Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065. Elaisa Ellen Bergau 85, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at her residence in Kahului. Elaisa was born on Sept. 18, 1937. She was born in Kona, Hawaiʻi. Elaisa was preceded in death by her parents Ciriako and Caroline Pedro also her two brothers and two sisters.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from Oct. 1 – 9

Maui Now’s featured jobs from Oct. 1 – 9, 2022. Add your job listing. Description: Applies broad compliance and regulatory knowledge, judgment, and initiative in collecting and analyzing data and addressing a wide array of compliance issues across disciplines, projects, and functional areas. Usually deals with non-routine tasks and confidential information. Interacts with all levels of management to support ongoing organizational compliance with state and federal laws and accreditation requirements. Possesses critical thinking skills. Works under limited supervision. May have sole responsibility for small to medium size projects.
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pukalani, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Pukalani, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Maui Voters Weigh A Ballot Proposal To Create A Separate Housing Department

The need to increase the availability of housing that residents can afford has been the No. 1 campaign issue for most of the people running for office in Maui County. On top of selecting which candidates they think can best get that accomplished, Maui voters this year will also be asked to decide if their local government should have a standalone department dedicated to creating housing that residents can both “afford and attain.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui County unveils new electric buses

The County of Maui Department of Transportation unveiled six new GILLIG BAE hybrid electric buses. The 35-foot ADA low-floor, energy-efficient buses will initially be deployed within Central Maui. They can carry up to 40 passengers. Through the creation of geofencing technologies, green zones can be set up along the bus...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Maui High School King
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui affordable housing project on pause, pending lawsuit

WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui needs more affordable housing, but a new project planned for Waiehu is getting backlash. Residents lined Kahekili Highway in Waiehu on Thursday with a clear message. “This project is not welcomed,” Alika Atay said. “And it’s not going to be a slam dunk.”. Atay...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?

A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms remain

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Localized heavy showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible along a dissipating frontal boundary stalling over Maui County tonight through Monday. Although most of this activity will favor windward areas with moderate to breezy northeast winds filling in, some showers will make it into leeward areas periodically. As drier and more stable […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KITV.com

Maui woman arrested after driving stolen car, nearly hitting police officer

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Maui woman was arrested in Wailuku after she was allegedly seen driving a stolen car that damaged a rock wall, and nearly hit a police officer. According to Maui News reports, 19-year-old Cynthia Tongi was charged with first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal property damage.
WAILUKU, HI
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy