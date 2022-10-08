Pukalani, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pukalani.
The Maui High School football team will have a game with King Kekaulike High School on October 07, 2022, 19:30:00.
Maui High School
King Kekaulike High School
October 07, 2022
19:30:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Maui High School football team will have a game with King Kekaulike High School on October 07, 2022, 22:00:00.
Maui High School
King Kekaulike High School
October 07, 2022
22:00:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0