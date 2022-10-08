Grizzlies stung by short-handed Heat

Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams claims he and his teammates still argue about who catches the most alley-oop lobs. On Friday, they had plenty to go around.

“(Brandon Clarke) might have me beat by a little bit,” Williams said Friday morning at shootaround. “But I can throw and catch them. Brandon can’t throw lobs.”

He better get his apology ready!

Clarke connected on two lob passes in the 111-108 preseason loss to the Miami Heat. His first went to Santi Aldama, and his second was a highlight pass to Ja Morant.

So the lob party commenced, but it didn’t last very long. The Heat reserves had other ideas.

Miami knocked in 18 3-point shots and dished 29 assists to shoot their way to a win despite being completely undersized. The Grizzlies had their chances but couldn’t capitalize. Memphis won the rebounding battle by 11 and scored 46 points in the paint. It also missed 15 free throws and turned the ball over 22 times.

“Disappointing result,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “I thought we lost our chip in the second half. Credit the Heat, they hit tough shots. It was one of those nights. We turned the ball over uncharacteristically a little bit too much and kind of took our foot off the gas. It’s a piece of humble pie. You need that in the preseason.”

So much for that

It didn’t look like a fair fight. On one side, you had the Grizzlies trotting out their usual starters, on the other, the Heat had a few more than a handful of players available.

Most teams try to avoid back-to-backs in the preseason. Not Miami, who has more interest in practice time than scrimmage games. Memphis caught them on the wrong side of a scheduling preference, fresh off a victory at Brooklyn on Thursday.

So it was Morant against Gabe Vincent. It was Desmond Bane vs. Haywood Highsmith. It was typical preseason basketball.

Memphis led by 10 before five minutes had come off the clock. Its defense, anchored by Steven Adams and Santi Aldama, took an already disjointed Miami group and made them a mess.

Offensively, they got to all the spots they wanted. Morant nailed his first 3-pointer after the defense went under a screen, Adams used a significant size advantage to post up inside, and the Grizzlies went to the free-throw line 17 times in the first quarter.

The only problem: They made just nine of those foul shots — and the bench wasn’t nearly as good.

Miami forced their way back in the second quarter with an 18-5 run, and Duncan Robinson’s shooting helped them pull ahead to a two-score advantage shortly after halftime. Coach Erik Spoelstra’s second unit pushed Memphis from there, never trailing the rest of the way.

Switching it up

Although the starters remained the same, Jenkins did opt to make changes to his bench unit. Instead of using John Konchar and Jake LaRavia, he went with Xavier Tillman Sr. and David Roddy.

(Konchar and LaRavia) will probably be back in the rotation next game,” Jenkins said. “I just want to get (Roddy) a little more exposure, see him in a couple of different roles, playing with different guys. Obviously haven’t seen (Tillman) at all throughout the preseason. I want to see him in different combinations. We’re going to play some unique ones too, just preparing for what could come our way at the start of the season and throughout.”

Roddy finished with eight points and three rebounds. Soon after checking into the game for the first time, the burly wing powered his way down the lane for a score, then stepped out to make a 3-pointer. Jenkins said this week that he has been impressed with the rookie’s aggressiveness since the start of training camp.

Tillman, playing in his first preseason game, had a rough night. The forward logged just five points and five rebounds on 2-for-4 shooting with three turnovers.

What went wrong?

The dominant start crumbled as the game moved to the second half. Memphis was beat on back cuts and kick-out shots repeatedly and never communicated well enough to slow down the Heat.

Robinson scored a game-high 29 points on 63% shooting. Many of his early looks were not closely contended, and once the sharpshooter found a rhythm, he burned Memphis from multiple spots on the floor.

“We didn’t do good on our coverages overall, and Duncan Robinson got off,” Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks said. “I feel like that was what sparked them.”

But the most concerning part? That was the rest of the Miami players doing damage. Most of them aren’t expected to be part of the rotation once the regular season begins.

Undrafted rookie Jamaree Bouyea, who the Heat signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, scored 12 points with eight assists. Jamal Cain, another player, inked to an Exhibit 10 deal over the summer, scored 19 with six boards.

“We weren’t pressuring the ball handler, and they were just lining up shots,” Brooks said. “They hit a couple tough ones, but we could have limited the ones they lined up right away. I feel like our physicality wasn’t there in the second half.”

With a little more than four minutes remaining, Jenkins went deep on his bench and played his rookies, Tillman and Williams the rest of the way. They fought back to within a point, but the tying 3-point shots by Kennedy Chandler and Williams went wide.

Team leaders

Brooks scored a team-high 18 points in the loss to go with two rebounds. Morant scored 17, but missed his last six shots from the floor after starting 5-for-5.

Bane, who struggled with his shot in the first preseason game, finally broke the lid off the rim. He scored 17 points, including one 3-pointer on his seventh try.

“That felt good, for sure,” Bane said. “Just to see one go through the net. They all feel good and look good. I’ve been shooting the ball forever, so I’m not worried about that.”