ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies stung by short-handed Heat

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUFMA_0iQsRIuk00

Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams claims he and his teammates still argue about who catches the most alley-oop lobs. On Friday, they had plenty to go around.

“(Brandon Clarke) might have me beat by a little bit,” Williams said Friday morning at shootaround. “But I can throw and catch them. Brandon can’t throw lobs.”

He better get his apology ready!

Clarke connected on two lob passes in the 111-108 preseason loss to the Miami Heat. His first went to Santi Aldama, and his second was a highlight pass to Ja Morant.

So the lob party commenced, but it didn’t last very long. The Heat reserves had other ideas.

Miami knocked in 18 3-point shots and dished 29 assists to shoot their way to a win despite being completely undersized. The Grizzlies had their chances but couldn’t capitalize. Memphis won the rebounding battle by 11 and scored 46 points in the paint. It also missed 15 free throws and turned the ball over 22 times.

“Disappointing result,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “I thought we lost our chip in the second half. Credit the Heat, they hit tough shots. It was one of those nights. We turned the ball over uncharacteristically a little bit too much and kind of took our foot off the gas. It’s a piece of humble pie. You need that in the preseason.”

So much for that

It didn’t look like a fair fight. On one side, you had the Grizzlies trotting out their usual starters, on the other, the Heat had a few more than a handful of players available.

Most teams try to avoid back-to-backs in the preseason. Not Miami, who has more interest in practice time than scrimmage games. Memphis caught them on the wrong side of a scheduling preference, fresh off a victory at Brooklyn on Thursday.

So it was Morant against Gabe Vincent. It was Desmond Bane vs. Haywood Highsmith. It was typical preseason basketball.

Memphis led by 10 before five minutes had come off the clock. Its defense, anchored by Steven Adams and Santi Aldama, took an already disjointed Miami group and made them a mess.

Offensively, they got to all the spots they wanted. Morant nailed his first 3-pointer after the defense went under a screen, Adams used a significant size advantage to post up inside, and the Grizzlies went to the free-throw line 17 times in the first quarter.

The only problem: They made just nine of those foul shots — and the bench wasn’t nearly as good.

Miami forced their way back in the second quarter with an 18-5 run, and Duncan Robinson’s shooting helped them pull ahead to a two-score advantage shortly after halftime. Coach Erik Spoelstra’s second unit pushed Memphis from there, never trailing the rest of the way.

Switching it up

Although the starters remained the same, Jenkins did opt to make changes to his bench unit. Instead of using John Konchar and Jake LaRavia, he went with Xavier Tillman Sr. and David Roddy.

(Konchar and LaRavia) will probably be back in the rotation next game,” Jenkins said.  “I just want to get (Roddy) a little more exposure, see him in a couple of different roles, playing with different guys. Obviously haven’t seen (Tillman) at all throughout the preseason. I want to see him in different combinations. We’re going to play some unique ones too, just preparing for what could come our way at the start of the season and throughout.”

Roddy finished with eight points and three rebounds. Soon after checking into the game for the first time, the burly wing powered his way down the lane for a score, then stepped out to make a 3-pointer. Jenkins said this week that he has been impressed with the rookie’s aggressiveness since the start of training camp.

Tillman, playing in his first preseason game, had a rough night. The forward logged just five points and five rebounds on 2-for-4 shooting with three turnovers.

What went wrong?

The dominant start crumbled as the game moved to the second half. Memphis was beat on back cuts and kick-out shots repeatedly and never communicated well enough to slow down the Heat.

Robinson scored a game-high 29 points on 63% shooting. Many of his early looks were not closely contended, and once the sharpshooter found a rhythm, he burned Memphis from multiple spots on the floor.

“We didn’t do good on our coverages overall, and Duncan Robinson got off,” Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks said. “I feel like that was what sparked them.”

But the most concerning part? That was the rest of the Miami players doing damage. Most of them aren’t expected to be part of the rotation once the regular season begins.

Undrafted rookie Jamaree Bouyea, who the Heat signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, scored 12 points with eight assists. Jamal Cain, another player, inked to an Exhibit 10 deal over the summer, scored 19 with six boards.

“We weren’t pressuring the ball handler, and they were just lining up shots,” Brooks said. “They hit a couple tough ones, but we could have limited the ones they lined up right away. I feel like our physicality wasn’t there in the second half.”

With a little more than four minutes remaining, Jenkins went deep on his bench and played his rookies, Tillman and Williams the rest of the way. They fought back to within a point, but the tying 3-point shots by Kennedy Chandler and Williams went wide.

Team leaders

Brooks scored a team-high 18 points in the loss to go with two rebounds. Morant scored 17, but missed his last six shots from the floor after starting 5-for-5.

Bane, who struggled with his shot in the first preseason game, finally broke the lid off the rim. He scored 17 points, including one 3-pointer on his seventh try.

“That felt good, for sure,” Bane said. “Just to see one go through the net. They all feel good and look good. I’ve been shooting the ball forever, so I’m not worried about that.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
NBA
NBC Sports

Former Celtic calls Draymond 'a bully' for punching Jordan Poole

The leaked TMZ video of Draymond Green violently punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole was the talk of the NBA on Friday. It sparked plenty of reactions from current and former players, including former Boston Celtics guard Eddie House. House was among those who denounced Green's actions. The 2008...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Santi Aldama
Person
Haywood Highsmith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzlies#Short Handed#Bally Sports
CBS San Francisco

Draymond Green taking leave of absence after punching fellow Warrior Jordan Poole at practice

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green held a press conference Saturday to apologize again for punching Jordan Poole at practice and announce he's taking a leave of absence after footage of the incident was leaked.Green, who did not practice with the team Thursday or Friday, expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he "failed as a leader.""I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said. "For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."Green also announced that he will be stepping away from the team for a few...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cavaliers Nation

Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
CHICAGO, IL
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers

After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

Booom! Randy Pittman Commits To UCF.

LYNN HAVEN, FL- Happy eighteenth birthday to Randy Pittman who takes his special day to join the UCF 2023 recruiting class. The three star A. Crawford Mosley High School (Lynn Haven, Fla.) tight end commits to the Knights after initially being committed to Florida State. Pittman who fits the Gus Malzahn offense perfectly as an H-Back as well as a tight end. The Knights hosted his high school for a practice this season, prior to their victory over Delaware Valley High School (Pennsylvania) in Orlando. Pittman scored a wildcat running touchdown early in the game, and looked very impressive.
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy