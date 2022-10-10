Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to abortion in California's constitution

California will decide seven ballot measures this fall that asks voters to weigh in on a variety of issues, including abortion.

Proposition 1 placed on the ballot by the state Legislature asks voters to amend the state constitution to guarantee a right to an abortion and contraceptives.

While many states have moved to restrict abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, California is putting a measure to the voters that would make it a fundamental state right.

California is run by Democrats who support abortion rights, so the laws here won't change anytime soon. But California's right to an abortion is based on a right to privacy in the state constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade found the right to privacy does not guarantee the right to an abortion, concerning supporters that the state's abortion laws could be vulnerable in state courts.

Proposition 1 would leave little doubt that abortion is legal in California.

There are still questions on who is protected and how much it could cost. With California offering a safe haven for people traveling to the state for an abortion, and because the proposition is written broadly, the technical interpretations would likely be up for the courts to decide.

Prop. 1 is supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California's Democratic Party and many abortion rights groups including Planned Parenthood.

Opponents include many pro-life organizations, faith groups, and the California Republican Party.

Catherine Hadro, a spokesperson for the No on Prop. 1 campaign, calls the measure an overreaction to a "non-problem."

"It's unnecessary because we all know that abortion is and will remain legal in California," Hadro said.

But Planned Parenthood's Celinda Vazquez, who has always known an America with fundamental abortion rights, see the measure as necessary.

"My daughter, who just turned 10, does not have the current protection under the federal Constitution," she said.