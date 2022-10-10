ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to abortion in California's constitution

By Christiane Cordero via
ABC7
ABC7
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFGBp_0iQsOkgZ00

California will decide seven ballot measures this fall that asks voters to weigh in on a variety of issues, including abortion.

Proposition 1 placed on the ballot by the state Legislature asks voters to amend the state constitution to guarantee a right to an abortion and contraceptives.

While many states have moved to restrict abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, California is putting a measure to the voters that would make it a fundamental state right.

California is run by Democrats who support abortion rights, so the laws here won't change anytime soon. But California's right to an abortion is based on a right to privacy in the state constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade found the right to privacy does not guarantee the right to an abortion, concerning supporters that the state's abortion laws could be vulnerable in state courts.

Proposition 1 would leave little doubt that abortion is legal in California.

There are still questions on who is protected and how much it could cost. With California offering a safe haven for people traveling to the state for an abortion, and because the proposition is written broadly, the technical interpretations would likely be up for the courts to decide.

Prop. 1 is supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California's Democratic Party and many abortion rights groups including Planned Parenthood.

Opponents include many pro-life organizations, faith groups, and the California Republican Party.

Catherine Hadro, a spokesperson for the No on Prop. 1 campaign, calls the measure an overreaction to a "non-problem."

"It's unnecessary because we all know that abortion is and will remain legal in California," Hadro said.

But Planned Parenthood's Celinda Vazquez, who has always known an America with fundamental abortion rights, see the measure as necessary.

"My daughter, who just turned 10, does not have the current protection under the federal Constitution," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 64

without compromise
2d ago

The whole idea of leaving to the states to decide is working as the Supreme Court said it would..So now let the citizens vote on what they feel is right...

Reply
5
Lil mama
1d ago

Why is it ok for another person to decide what another person can do to their bodies. It’s no one else business.

Reply
4
James Richter
2d ago

And like the Supreme Court said, this is exactly where it should be decided, at the state level. Remember the Constitution states any power not specifically given to the federal government is to be given to the states.

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's message to Republicans on abortion

Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#U S Constitution#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#Legislature#The Supreme Court#Democrats#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy