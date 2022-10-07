The west side of Columbus expanded from farming to an urban community in the early 20th century. In this episode, we explore the history, and meet with the people who have helped form the community today. We explore historic sites in the Hilltop neighborhood, the great Walk O’ Wonders display at the Great Western Shopping Center and meet the people behind The Taco Shop outside the Westland Mall.

