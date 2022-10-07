ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train

Troubling video shows a group of American high school students singing a racial slur on a crowded train in Washington DC.The teenagers were singing along to the song “Freestyle”, by rapper Lil Baby, and singing the N-word before someone is heard shouting “Yo, yo” and they erupt into laughter.Some of the youths can be seen wearing tops from Landon - a private, college preparatory school for boys in Bethesda, Maryland.Another video shows the group hitting the Metro car as they yell “F*** Gonzaga” - in reference to a rival private college preparatory high school.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysArcheologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old toothRepublic confirm they will carry out more protests against royals following arrests
These high school "classics" have been taught for generations — could they be on their way out?

This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," "Julius Caesar" and "Macbeth"; John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men"; F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and William Golding's "The Lord of the Flies."
'Be less fragile': Black playwright schools college students who shut down his show

Texas Wesleyan University has canceled a planned presentation of a play written by a black playwright after the university's Black Student Association complained that the opening scene depicts a white person saying the N-word. Carlyle Brown, who is black, wrote Down in Mississippi, which depicts themes from the South during...
Exclusive: King Charles and the Chineke! connection

We understand that Chi-chi Nwanoku, founder of the British diversity orchestra Chineke!, was approached recently by an aide to the new King, suggesting that he wished to become patron of her entreprise. Nwanoku was said to be ‘chuffed’, ‘over the moon’ and other variants of delighted.
