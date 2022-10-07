ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Mittie Lou Hampton, 1940-2022

Mittie Lou Hampton, 82, of Warren, passed away October 2, 2022. Born August 4, 1940, she was a daughter of the late James and Geneva Lawson. She was a member of Greater Hampton Chapel AME Church in Johnsville. She attended school in Banks, AR. She was joined in Holly Matrimony...
WARREN, AR
THV11

City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
PINE BLUFF, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Monticello High School Homecoming Court revealed

Front row left to right.... Honor Maid-Kamauri Trotter, Queen- Kaiden Hale. Second row left to right.... Katie Rosegrant, Kierra Evans, Brinkley Taylor, Meygan Bivens. Back row left to right....Sarah Prince, Mia Reginelli, Averi Montgomery, Lillian Lay, Reese Wilhite, Xiomara Molina.
MONTICELLO, AR
Warren, AR
Dumas, AR
Warren, AR
Dumas, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
UNION COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"

Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
ARKANSAS STATE
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

New state-of-the-art ATMs installed at multiple Warren Bank locations

Warren Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce the instillation of two new state of the art ATM machines. The new machines are located at the West Warren Bank and the Motor Bank both in Warren. Another new ATM will be installed at the Hermitage Warren Bank location in November. Our new ATM machines are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for added customer service and convenience.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

How to apply for disaster assistance for 2022 livestock forage losses

Producers in Drew, Bradley and Calhoun counties are eligible to apply for 2022 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) benefits on full season improved pasture, annual rye grass, and small grains. LFP provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
deltadailynews.com

Area College Mourns the Death of Retired Employee

Coahoma Community College is mourning the loss of Mr. Earl Leaman Gooden, a retired longtime employee of the institution. Gooden joined the CJC/CCC staff as an educator in 1969. During his long and fruitful career at the college, Mr. Gooden served many roles including. chairperson of the Department of Education and Psychology, and later, as academic dean until he retired in 1993.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksdale, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the same day.
CLARKSDALE, MS
THV11

Traffic cleared after fatal 3-vehicle accident on Highway 65

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Traffic officials said that traffic along Highway 65 was blocked earlier on Tuesday following a fatal 3-vehicle accident that involved a a tractor. According to reports, the incident happened just south of Pine Bluff and impacted all lanes for hours. The stoppage has since...
PINE BLUFF, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff

A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
PINE BLUFF, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace

18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 11, 2022

1400 block of S. Leslie St., first-degree terroristic threatening. 1100 block of E. Cleveland St., first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief. Cash Savers, 102 E. 22nd St., first-degree terroristic threatening. Intersection of W. McKinley St. and N. Porter St., possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, out-of-town warrant. During a traffic...
STUTTGART, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Update in theft cases involving local heating and air man

WARREN, Ark. – More information has been released in court filings in the alleged theft of property charges against local heating and air man, Daniel(Danny) Ray Cook of Warren. According to the court filings in the 10th Circuit Court, Division 4, Cook is being charged by the District’s prosecuting...
WARREN, AR

