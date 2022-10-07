Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
Senior Tabitha White to be crowned 2022 Warren High Homecoming Queen this Friday
It’s Homecoming Week at Warren High School as the Lumberjacks get set to host the DeWitt Dragons this Friday, October 14, 2022. Warren High School announced a couple of weeks ago the 2022 Homecoming Court, led by Queen Tabitha White. Senior Tabitha White was elected the 2022 Warren High...
salineriverchronicle.com
Mittie Lou Hampton, 1940-2022
Mittie Lou Hampton, 82, of Warren, passed away October 2, 2022. Born August 4, 1940, she was a daughter of the late James and Geneva Lawson. She was a member of Greater Hampton Chapel AME Church in Johnsville. She attended school in Banks, AR. She was joined in Holly Matrimony...
City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
advancemonticellonian.com
Monticello High School Homecoming Court revealed
Front row left to right.... Honor Maid-Kamauri Trotter, Queen- Kaiden Hale. Second row left to right.... Katie Rosegrant, Kierra Evans, Brinkley Taylor, Meygan Bivens. Back row left to right....Sarah Prince, Mia Reginelli, Averi Montgomery, Lillian Lay, Reese Wilhite, Xiomara Molina.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
salineriverchronicle.com
New state-of-the-art ATMs installed at multiple Warren Bank locations
Warren Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce the instillation of two new state of the art ATM machines. The new machines are located at the West Warren Bank and the Motor Bank both in Warren. Another new ATM will be installed at the Hermitage Warren Bank location in November. Our new ATM machines are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for added customer service and convenience.
salineriverchronicle.com
How to apply for disaster assistance for 2022 livestock forage losses
Producers in Drew, Bradley and Calhoun counties are eligible to apply for 2022 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) benefits on full season improved pasture, annual rye grass, and small grains. LFP provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land.
deltadailynews.com
Area College Mourns the Death of Retired Employee
Coahoma Community College is mourning the loss of Mr. Earl Leaman Gooden, a retired longtime employee of the institution. Gooden joined the CJC/CCC staff as an educator in 1969. During his long and fruitful career at the college, Mr. Gooden served many roles including. chairperson of the Department of Education and Psychology, and later, as academic dean until he retired in 1993.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksdale, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the same day.
Traffic cleared after fatal 3-vehicle accident on Highway 65
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Traffic officials said that traffic along Highway 65 was blocked earlier on Tuesday following a fatal 3-vehicle accident that involved a a tractor. According to reports, the incident happened just south of Pine Bluff and impacted all lanes for hours. The stoppage has since...
magnoliareporter.com
Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff
A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
Warren family wants answers after 8-year-old son was burned
An 8-year-old boy from Warren is recovering in the hospital roughly two months after he was severely burned and now his family is searching for confirmation on how this tragedy unfolded.
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Arkansas man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace
18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 11, 2022
1400 block of S. Leslie St., first-degree terroristic threatening. 1100 block of E. Cleveland St., first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief. Cash Savers, 102 E. 22nd St., first-degree terroristic threatening. Intersection of W. McKinley St. and N. Porter St., possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, out-of-town warrant. During a traffic...
salineriverchronicle.com
Update in theft cases involving local heating and air man
WARREN, Ark. – More information has been released in court filings in the alleged theft of property charges against local heating and air man, Daniel(Danny) Ray Cook of Warren. According to the court filings in the 10th Circuit Court, Division 4, Cook is being charged by the District’s prosecuting...
