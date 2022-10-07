Read full article on original website
‘Well-Stocked Retailers’ Behind Falling Cargo Imports
Container shipments entering U.S. marine gateways are expected to fall to their lowest level in almost two years during the fourth quarter, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker. Friday’s report projected that 1.96 million TEUs will enter the U.S. in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the same period in 2021. It could see the lowest import volume since February 2021, the last time the monthly total fell below 2 million TEUs. The data showed that the year-on-year decline in imports began during the summer. U.S. ports handled 2.26 TEUs in August—up 3.5 percent...
Zacks.com
Ingersoll Rand (IR) Announces Deal to Acquire SPX FLOW Arm
IR - Free Report) recently entered into an agreement to buy SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment unit for about $525 million. SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment business is operational in the United States, Germany and South Korea where it employs around 500 employees. It is engaged in manufacturing filtration systems and purifiers for dehydration in compressed air, and energy-efficient desiccant and refrigerated dryers. The unit is expected to generate revenues of approximately $180 million in 2022.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Residential flow batteries and inverter updates from the floor at RE+
On day 2 of the RE+ trade show, we made an attempt to visit many of the lesser-known manufacturers, rather than visiting only the big names. Of course, when the big names brought new technology, it was time to say hello to them, too!. RedFlow’s residential flow battery is available...
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
US stocks rise as investors gear up to assess corporate earnings and inflation data
Third quarter earnings season will pick up pace this week with investment banks including Goldman Sachs set to deliver financial results.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
(e)revolution Launches Official Show Website
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. (e)revolution publishes exhibitor early bird pricing and is now accepting exhibitor applications. [Denver, CO]:...
yankodesign.com
Floating greenhouse design is a solar-powered, affordable desalination system
When you live in a country where water shortage is not a problem, you can sometimes take for granted what is such a common necessity for your society. But there are countries where access to clean water is a major issue, contributing to various health and societal problems for certain people. So the world definitely needs more projects that will create easier and more accessible ways to produce clean, drinkable water. They get bonus points if they are able to create a sustainable solution for this as well.
Newegg’s FantasTech Sale II Now Live
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that its FantasTech Sale II is now live on Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and its mobile app. FantasTech Sale II is Newegg’s major four-day fall sale offering sizable deals on all things tech. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005214/en/ FantasTech Sale II graphic (Graphic: Newegg)
TechCrunch
Form Energy’s iron-air battery on pace for 2024 launch with $450M Series E
The round was led by TPG Rise Climate and joined by new investors GIC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Existing investors ArcelorMittal, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, Coatue, Energy Impact Partners, The Engine, NGP ETP, Temasek, Prelude Ventures and VamosVentures provided follow-on capital. Such large rounds are becoming...
Samsung Aims To Salvage Smart TV Growth Via Third-Party Collaborations
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF collaborated with international ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) companies like Atmaca, HKC, and Tempo. The collaboration will enable non-Samsung smart TV models to make their Tizen OS debut. New TVs from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera, and other brands will be available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand,...
Guitar World Magazine
Dunlop launches the Trigger Fly, a sleek, speedy and ergonomic take on its most-popular capo design
Likely drawing inspiration from the famous Kyser Quick-Change capo, Dunlop’s Trigger model arrived in 1995 and nonetheless found a crowd of its own, becoming the firm’s most popular design in the process. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99...
TechRadar
LattePanda 3 Delta Single Board Computer review
The LattePanda 3 delta packs the latest CPU technology in a format smaller than a smartphone. With a built-in Arduino platform and countless interfaces, it is the board to get for your next hardware projects. Pros. +. Small and low power. +. Display Port over Type-C + Plenty of interfaces.
notebookcheck.net
Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system with solid-state battery and up to 64 kWh capacity launches
The Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system is now crowdfunding via Kickstarter. The campaign has already raised nearly £1.8 million (~US$2.1 million), with 46 days still to go, at the time of writing. The company claims it is the only power bank on the market that uses a semi-solid state battery to increase storage capacity and improve safety. The home energy storage system has dual 120 V/240 V output and dual input up to 6,600W.
constructiontechnology.media
GOMACO battery-powered machine to feature at Bauma
GOMACO is to exhibit its battery-powered curb machine, the GOMACO CC-1200e at global trade show Bauma later this month. The US-based company announced the launch of the machine at the beginning of the year, and it has since been displayed at World of Concrete. However, Bauma will represent the first...
techunwrapped.com
Pat Gelsinger is clear about the future of Intel, and this involves diversifying and strengthening the supply chain
Last week we had the opportunity to attend a Q&A with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. As many of our readers will know, Pat Gelsinger took on a very important responsibility when he took over the chip giant in January 2021. At that time the company had been overtaken in the general consumer market by the Ryzen 5000, and in the professional sector the competition from the AMD EPYC was also taking its toll .
worldcoffeeportal.com
In other coffee business news… 30 September – 6 October 2022
250 servings of First Ascent’s Dawn Patrol instant coffee have been sent to the International Space Station | Photo credit: NASA. Subscribe to The Weekly Coffee Dose for the latest World Coffee Portal news updates. First Ascent coffee gets stratospheric reception. Approximately 250 servings of First Ascent’s Dawn Patrol...
States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
