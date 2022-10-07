ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

gotigersgo.com

Tigers Bounce Back Against Tulsa

TULSA, Okla.– Memphis (13-6, 3-3) defeated Tulsa (9-8,2-3) in four sets (25-21,25-18,12-25,25-21) Sunday afternoon. The Tigers' defense was clicking against Tulsa, they had a season high 82 digs and 15 blocks. Memphis went back-and-forth with the Golden Hurricanes during the first set but used a 8-1 run at the end of the frame to take the 1-0 lead.
TULSA, OK
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Hold On for Win at Temple

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Memphis Tiger men's soccer team kept their names in the race for first in the AAC after picking up a 1-0 win at Temple tonight. After today's game, Memphis moves to 6-2-3 for the season and 3-1-1 in American Athletic Conference play. KEY MOMENTS. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Sink Pirates in Shutout Win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's soccer team made a statement win today on their way to a 4-0 victory over East Carolina. After today's game, Memphis moves to 5-4-4 for the season and 1-1-3 in American Athletic Conference play. KEY MOMENTS. The Tigers got on the board...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Ready for Lady Red Wolves Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis women's golf team will head to Jonesboro, Ark. to compete in the Lady Red Wolves Classic this week. The two-day tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 10 and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Live scoring for the event can be found at GoTigersGo.com.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Head North to Compete in Purdue Fall Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis men's golf team will head to West Lafayette, Ind. to compete in the Purdue Fall Invitational this week. The two-day tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 10 and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Live scoring for the event can be found at GoTigersGo.com.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

No. 13 Memphis Falls to No. 1 TCU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 13-ranked University of Memphis rifle team fell to No. 1 TCU, 4722-4675, on Saturday morning at the R.F. Fogelman Rifle Range in Memphis, Tenn. The Horned Frogs won smallbore, 2342-2310, and air rifle, 2380-2365. "I'm happy with how the team performed today and think...
MEMPHIS, TN
Hutch Post

🏈HUTCHCC: No. 2 Dragons remain undefeated

DODGE CITY, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson (6-0, 3-0) was on Dylan Watch Saturday afternoon against the Conquistadors (2-4, 1-3). Quarterback Dylan Laible needed just three passing yards to surpass Luke Barnes as Hutchinson's all-time leader. Running back Dylan Kedzior came into the game as the back-to-back Conference Player...
HUTCHINSON, KS
gotigersgo.com

East Carolina (7-5-2, 2-1-1)-VS-Memphis (5-4-4, 1-1-3)

GOAL by MEM Alonzo, Jocelyn Assist by Miller, Saorla. Clock ECU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MEM Score Play. 01:10 Corner kick [01:10]. 01:41 Shot by MEM Stordy, Grace. 02:26 Shot by MEM Kerkhof, Eef. 05:58 Corner kick [05:58]. 06:39 Foul on Smit, Kimberley. 07:42 Corner kick...
GREENVILLE, NC
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 6 scores

High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Emporia High football falls to Wichita East

It was a tale of two halves for the Emporia High football team Friday night against Wichita East. The Spartans were right with the Blue Aces at halftime, but couldn’t get things going in the second half in a 54-15 loss. Wichita East scored the first 14 points of...
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited

We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Much cooler Friday, a few rain showers possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will turn much cooler Friday with a few rain showers possible over northern Kansas. It will be a cool start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Afternoon highs will only reach the 50s to mid 60s with increasing clouds. A few rain showers will be possible throughout the day over northern Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
GREENWICH, KS

