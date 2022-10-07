Read full article on original website
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Bounce Back Against Tulsa
TULSA, Okla.– Memphis (13-6, 3-3) defeated Tulsa (9-8,2-3) in four sets (25-21,25-18,12-25,25-21) Sunday afternoon. The Tigers' defense was clicking against Tulsa, they had a season high 82 digs and 15 blocks. Memphis went back-and-forth with the Golden Hurricanes during the first set but used a 8-1 run at the end of the frame to take the 1-0 lead.
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Hold On for Win at Temple
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Memphis Tiger men's soccer team kept their names in the race for first in the AAC after picking up a 1-0 win at Temple tonight. After today's game, Memphis moves to 6-2-3 for the season and 3-1-1 in American Athletic Conference play. KEY MOMENTS. The...
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Sink Pirates in Shutout Win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's soccer team made a statement win today on their way to a 4-0 victory over East Carolina. After today's game, Memphis moves to 5-4-4 for the season and 1-1-3 in American Athletic Conference play. KEY MOMENTS. The Tigers got on the board...
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Ready for Lady Red Wolves Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis women's golf team will head to Jonesboro, Ark. to compete in the Lady Red Wolves Classic this week. The two-day tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 10 and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Live scoring for the event can be found at GoTigersGo.com.
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Head North to Compete in Purdue Fall Invitational
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis men's golf team will head to West Lafayette, Ind. to compete in the Purdue Fall Invitational this week. The two-day tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 10 and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Live scoring for the event can be found at GoTigersGo.com.
gotigersgo.com
No. 13 Memphis Falls to No. 1 TCU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 13-ranked University of Memphis rifle team fell to No. 1 TCU, 4722-4675, on Saturday morning at the R.F. Fogelman Rifle Range in Memphis, Tenn. The Horned Frogs won smallbore, 2342-2310, and air rifle, 2380-2365. "I'm happy with how the team performed today and think...
🏈HUTCHCC: No. 2 Dragons remain undefeated
DODGE CITY, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson (6-0, 3-0) was on Dylan Watch Saturday afternoon against the Conquistadors (2-4, 1-3). Quarterback Dylan Laible needed just three passing yards to surpass Luke Barnes as Hutchinson's all-time leader. Running back Dylan Kedzior came into the game as the back-to-back Conference Player...
gotigersgo.com
East Carolina (7-5-2, 2-1-1)-VS-Memphis (5-4-4, 1-1-3)
GOAL by MEM Alonzo, Jocelyn Assist by Miller, Saorla. Clock ECU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MEM Score Play. 01:10 Corner kick [01:10]. 01:41 Shot by MEM Stordy, Grace. 02:26 Shot by MEM Kerkhof, Eef. 05:58 Corner kick [05:58]. 06:39 Foul on Smit, Kimberley. 07:42 Corner kick...
Friday Football Fever: Week 6 scores
High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KVOE
Emporia High football falls to Wichita East
It was a tale of two halves for the Emporia High football team Friday night against Wichita East. The Spartans were right with the Blue Aces at halftime, but couldn’t get things going in the second half in a 54-15 loss. Wichita East scored the first 14 points of...
wichitabyeb.com
The Final Four is set for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is closing in on a champion. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard...
KAKE TV
West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
wichitabyeb.com
Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited
We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
KWCH.com
Much cooler Friday, a few rain showers possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will turn much cooler Friday with a few rain showers possible over northern Kansas. It will be a cool start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Afternoon highs will only reach the 50s to mid 60s with increasing clouds. A few rain showers will be possible throughout the day over northern Kansas.
KWCH.com
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frost overnight, warming up for the end of the weekend
Temperatures today were on the chilly side, with highs only reaching into the mid-60s for most. A blanket of thick cloud cover helped to keep us on the cool side today, but clouds will give way to clear skies overnight. Temperatures will still fall into the low 40s and upper...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm temps and isolated rain chances kick off the week
Temperatures today were closer to our seasonal average as we reached into the mid to upper 70s across the region. We fall again overnight with lows in the 40s for most of the state. This pattern of crisp mornings and warm afternoons will follow us into the next few days.
