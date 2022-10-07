At least 24 children and 11 adults were killed in Thailand after a mass shooting at a daycare center. The suspect, a former police officer, entered the childcare center around lunchtime in Nong Bua Lamphu, according to authorities. He killed 22 children and two adults and then fled. As he got away, police say he continued to shoot from his car and killed two more children and nine more adults. He went home and killed his wife and child. He then killed himself. Inside Edition Digital has more.

