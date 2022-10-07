Read full article on original website
Related
Thailand shooting: Heartbreaking moment 24 kids massacred during their nursery nap time are carried away in tiny coffins
HEARTBREAKING photos show tiny coffins being loaded into a truck after a sacked cop broke into a nursery before stabbing and shooting 24 toddlers as they slept. The maniac slaughtered 38 people in a shocking rampage at a daycare centre in Na Klang, Thailand, then shot his wife and son dead before turning the gun on himself.
insideedition.com
At Least 24 Kids, 11 Adults Dead After Mass Shooting at Thailand Daycare
At least 24 children and 11 adults were killed in Thailand after a mass shooting at a daycare center. The suspect, a former police officer, entered the childcare center around lunchtime in Nong Bua Lamphu, according to authorities. He killed 22 children and two adults and then fled. As he got away, police say he continued to shoot from his car and killed two more children and nine more adults. He went home and killed his wife and child. He then killed himself. Inside Edition Digital has more.
At least 38 dead, including 22 children, after ex-police officer attacks Thai day care center, police say
Thirty-eight people, including 24 children and a pregnant teacher, died in northeastern Thailand on Thursday after a former police officer who had just appeared in court on drug charges went on a shooting and stabbing spree at a day care center, police said. As he fled the scene of the...
Father poured boiling water down baby’s throat, police say
PRICHARD, Ala. — A man is facing child abuse charges after police said he poured boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old child. The little girl, named Royalty, suffered severe burns in the attack, WALA reported. “19% of her head is burnt up,” Niktoria Lett, the child’s mother,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seven-month-old baby girl is left fighting for her life after being 'assaulted' at nursery: Police arrest woman in her 30s
A baby girl has been left fighting for her life after she was allegedly assaulted at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after the seven-month-old toddler became critically ill at Kids Around The Clock nursery in Oldham.
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Parents mourn twins killed in daycare massacre
The Thailand daycare center massacre is the country’s most murderous rampage in recent history. CNN’s Anna Coren spoke to some of the families of the mostly young victims and was allowed inside the scene of the crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Mauled To Death By Dogs Inside Home, Man Arrested: Police
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the woman was reportedly killed by the dogs.
dallasexpress.com
Officer Killed Allegedly Targeted by Fellow Officer
A lawyer representing a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer who died in a training exercise said he believes the police officer was targeted by his colleagues who allegedly committed gang rape. Officer Houston Tipping died in May as a result of an alleged training accident, according to Yahoo News,...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Tragic Death Of Lauren Smith-Fields And Why Police Didn’t Investigate It For Over A Month
In December 2021, 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields was found dead in her Bridgeport, Connecticut apartment after a date with a man she'd just met on Bumble — and her family says the police botched the investigation. On December 11, 2021, a young Black woman named Lauren Smith-Fields went on a...
Four high school-aged teenagers are charged after 18-year-old was allegedly stabbed in the face at a train station
Four teenagers have been charged following the stabbing of an 18-year-old at a busy train station. The boys have been accused of assaulting the young man at Lilydale train station, beneath the Maroondah Highway, in Melbourne, just after midnight on Saturday. Protective Service officers intervened in the conflict, before the...
Mom of Philadelphia man killed at mall regrets not insisting he go elsewhere as US sees spate of mall violence
A spate of shootings at malls across the country have highlighted what experts say is a need for vigilance amid offenders’ apparent propensity toward violence and gun use, even in bustling public places. Nakisha Billa, a Philadelphia woman whose son was shot and killed after a fight broke out...
Substitute Teacher Allegedly Bribed Students to Attack Classmate: Police
The substitute teacher was allegedly retaliating against a middle school student, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.
Thai massacre families pray as king says 'I share your grief'
Heartbroken families prayed Saturday for the victims of a Thai nursery massacre as the king offered his support, telling relatives he "shares their grief" in a rare public interaction with his subjects. - Rare royal visit - As the king offered his help and condolences during his hospital visit, grieving families knelt on the floor -- as is Thai custom in the presence of the monarch, who is seen as semi-divine.
International Business Times
79-year-old Father Plummets From A Cliff To His Death In Front Of Horrified Daughters
A 79-year-old father's holiday in Queensland, Australia, turned tragic after he plummeted down to his death in front of his daughters during a hike. One of the daughters tried to make her way down a cliff to help him but to no avail. The elderly man had traveled from Victoria...
Murderer, 81, found guilty of killing his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago in Scotland's longest-running missing person case will appeal against his conviction
An 81-year-old man jailed for life for murdering his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago intends to appeal against his conviction. William MacDowell was sentenced to life in prison last week with a recommendation that he serves a minimum of 30 years for killing Renee and Andrew MacRae in November 1976.
Husband and wife bankers are ordered to pay ex-nanny £7,000 for 'injury to feelings' after she discovered they had reported her to police over fears she had faked her CV
A City banker couple have been ordered to pay their former nanny £7,000 after they reported her to police following fears she had faked her CV. Melanie and Stephen Griffiths have been found guilty of victimising Ilkay Cetin after speaking to an officer about their concerns she was not an 'appropriate' person to have cared for their two young children.
Mother, former police officer who lost daughter to fentanyl says 'our children are being poisoned'
A former Chicago police officer is pushing to criminalize fentanyl-related poisonings as a homicide after she lost her daughter to the lethal drug in 2015. Terry Almanza joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her efforts to fight for justice and stricter punishments for dealers responsible for distributing fentanyl.
Comments / 0