fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
Construction worker struck in Cass County, killed in hit-and-run
A construction worker was killed overnight in Cass County in a hit-and-run northbound on I-49 Highway.
WIBW
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
KCTV 5
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
1 dead in semi crash Friday in Johnson County, Kansas
A 75-year-old man died in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
LJWORLD
‘No longer just a bare patch of ground’: Project working to identify up to 1,000 unmarked graves in potter’s field
As old city burial records have been reviewed, the list of names has gotten longer. And though no grand monuments mark the sloping lawn of the potter’s field at Oak Hill Cemetery, one project holds that the hundreds of people buried there are no less worthy of remembrance. Though...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
kcur.org
Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips
Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
kcur.org
A 2022 election guide to the candidates for Johnson County Commission
When voters arrive at polling places on Nov. 8 for the general election, Johnson County ballots will include choices for four out of seven members of the county commission. This includes the race for commission chair, who is chosen by all voters in the Johnson County election, as well as three district representatives.
KVOE
Wreck on Kansas Turnpike between Emporia and Admire gates signals start of annual deer mating season
Emporia Fire responded to a reported injury crash on the Kansas Turnpike between the Emporia and Admire tollgates early Saturday. Emporia Fire Capt. Willie Ward tells KVOE News the wreck was first reported around 1 am at mile marker 143 southbound, 16 miles northeast of Emporia and four miles southwest of the Admire exit.
KCTV 5
Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees on foot
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A construction worker was struck and killed overnight in Cass County by a vehicle driving northbound on I-49 Highway at the 169.6 mile marker. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the construction worker. While the driver was not identified, reports said they were driving a 2010 Ford F150.
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
Commerce Bank explains unexpected statement fees
Commerce Bank says it is refunding some statement fee charges to certain accounts due to a system issue the company experienced.
WIBW
Motorcycle driver hospitalized after attempting to avoid K-10 collision
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence motorcycle driver is recovering in an Overland Park hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on K-10. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of the Renner exit ramp on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of an injury accident.
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
