bulletin-news.com
Student Death at Broward School Highlights Urgency of Mental Health Support
Following the passing of one of its pupils, Fort Lauderdale High School is in grief. A senior committed suicide on Thursday at around 10 a.m., according to Fort Lauderdale Police and Broward County Public Schools, by jumping from the third story. The superintendent, Dr. Vickie Cartwright, said, “Our entire school...
themiamihurricane.com
Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately
Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
Broward Health Medical Center Receives Level 1 Trauma Verification from American College of Surgeons
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
South Florida doctor to bridge healthcare gap in Pahokee
A doctor is taking on rural health in underserved parts of Palm Beach County. This as health care, especially for women, is not so easily accessible in places like Pahokee.
eagleeye.news
Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage
Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
travelawaits.com
This Cruise Line Is Extending Its Heroes Sail Free Program Indefinitely — What That Means For Military, First Responders, Educators, And Nurses
The cruise line, which is part of the Margaritaville brand created by singer Jimmy Buffett, began inviting first responders on a free 3-day, 2-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island as what it called a “much-deserved microvacation” last month. Eligible personnel include both active-duty service members and veterans, police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators who are federal, state, or local government employees.
Click10.com
Parents upset over ‘lack of transparency’ after 10-year-old brings gun to school
DORAL, Fla. – Fighting back tears, Laura Carreras shares what her second grader told her when he came home from school earlier this week. " ‘Mom, I thought I was going to die. I said goodbye to my friends. I was crying,’ " she recalls him telling her.
Clean up, Aisle 5: A column person gets schooled by reader for "bag boy" reference
It’s a jungle out there. Consider this. There I was, being uncharacteristically inoffensive, writing a column about a Delray Beach woman with a pet peeve about people who wheel shopping carts from the store, then abandon them in the lots rather than returning the carts to the store or a corral in the lot.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Jury Returns Over $1M Verdict in Nursing Home Negligence Case
MIAMI, FL—Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein, LLP is pleased to announce that co-founding partner, Manuel L. Dobrinsky along with co-counsel Carlos Jimenez, Mark B. Hart and Alexa Delgado of Jimenez, Hart, Mazzitelli Mordes, obtained a verdict in excess of $1 million for the family of nursing home victim, Carlos Ruiz.
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
sflcn.com
Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed
MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
That Boca condo board that won a $395,554 judgment against a single mom now faces a skeptical judge
Is it OK for members of a condominium board to interpret record access laws as it wishes if it decides that unit owners making the requests are working against it? That’s one of the questions that will be answered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge in a contentious trial underway between the longtime officers of the Boca View Condominium Association and unit owners Eleanor and Edward ...
850wftl.com
Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
Man on magic mushrooms allegedly assaults United Airlines crew mid-flight, FBI says
MIAMI — Authorities say that an out-of-control passenger took psychedelic drugs before his flight from Miami to Washington, D.C, and allegedly assaulted a flight crew in mid-flight. About one hour into United Airlines flight 2116, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla reportedly began acting erratically, including wandering around the plane, yelling obscenities...
Click10.com
Report: Search warrants on Virginia men tie back to Zachary Cruz’s inheritance
STAUNTON, Va. – Search warrants served on a Virginia couple and three associates, accused of taking financial advantage of the brother of the Parkland school shooter, tie back to Zachary Cruz’s inheritance, according to ABC affiliate WHSV in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Richard Moore and Michael Donovan, both 45, took...
bocaratontribune.com
BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference
Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
More Than 40 Black Business Leaders In Florida County Release Ad Calling For More ‘Equitable Economic Development’
More than 40 Black business leaders in Miami-Dade County took out an ad in the Miami Herald calling for support in helping minority-owned businesses obtain more government contracts. The Miami Herald reports the ad, paid by OneUnited Bank, cited a lack of support and resources from the county to help...
How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry
As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
