(Grand Island, NE) - It was a giant celebration at Viking Field on Friday night for Northwest Public Schools as it was the debut of the new Viking turf field. Not only the turf added to Viking Field but brand new led lights that have the ability to flash during special moments like a point after a touchdown. Northwest won the football game on the gridiron over the Gering Bulldogs 37-14. The Vikings held a 21-0 lead at halftime. The Vikings ran 52 plays on offense and rolled up 411 total yards with 220 coming on the ground led by Tyler Douglas with 9 carries/107 yards and one touchdown. Lincoln Flagle chipped in on the rushing attack with 11 totes for 61 yards and one touchdown. Joe Stein led the receiving core for the Vikes with 4 snags for 65 yards and a touchdown. Northwest is now 3-4 on the season and will welcome in 1-6 Lexington next Friday night for the final "home" game for Northwest before the Vikings close down the regular season at York on October 21st. One of the other big wins on the night was the first performance on the turf for the Northwest high school marching band with their field routine.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO