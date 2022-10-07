Read full article on original website
Northwest softball heads to state for third straight year
(Grand Island, NE) - The Northwest softball team punched their ticket back to the state softball tournament with two wins in the district final round over Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli defeating the Cardinal Pride by the scores of 10-2 and 12-0. The Vikings would go yard four times on the day with Reyse Zobel and Kyra Ray each hitting a 2 run home run. Avyn Urbanski hit two solo shots, one in each game. The Vikings have now won 16 in a row and advance to state with a 29-3. The other five teams as of Friday that have advanced to the state tournament include Seward, Wahoo, Bennington, Blair, and Elkhorn. Saturday will feature two series with Norris at Scottsbluff and Beatrice at Waverly. Below catch interviews with Tyson Havranek of the KRGI Sports Network catching up with Avyn Urbanski & Reyse Zobel after the district final games on Friday. State tournament coverage for Viking softball will air on KRGI 1430/105.5 & krgi.com. Northwest will play at 9:00 am on Wednesday, October 12th with the opponent to be announced.
Davis runs UNK football to win at Missouri Western State
UNK moves to 5-1 (5-1) while the Griffons, on "Homecoming", drop a fourth straight game (2-4). The Lopers never trailed as they moved 86 yards in three plays to start the game. A 59-yard option run by Davis (Colorado Springs) started the scoring with holder/punter Hunter Kraus (Sargent) tossing a shovel pass to outside backer Willie Fair (Chula Vista, Calif.) on the PAT to make it 8-0.
UNK Volleyball: #5 Lopers Sweep Pitt
Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had a match-high 15 kills and hit .364 to help fifth-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Pittsburg State (-18, -23, -20) Friday night in Kansas. The Lopers (18-2, 8-2) bounce back from Tuesday’s five-set loss to No. 10 Washburn while the Gorillas fall to 12-8 (6-5). These two teams will meet again later this fall in the Health & Sports Center.
UNK Volleyball sweeps Missouri Southern
The 5th-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team used nine service aces and a balanced offense to get past Missouri Southern in four sets (-19, -15, 15-25, -21) Saturday night in Joplin. The Lopers move to 19-2 (9-2) while the Lions, who beat Washburn last week, fall to 8-11 (3-7). UNK got...
Friday night a big win for Northwest
(Grand Island, NE) - It was a giant celebration at Viking Field on Friday night for Northwest Public Schools as it was the debut of the new Viking turf field. Not only the turf added to Viking Field but brand new led lights that have the ability to flash during special moments like a point after a touchdown. Northwest won the football game on the gridiron over the Gering Bulldogs 37-14. The Vikings held a 21-0 lead at halftime. The Vikings ran 52 plays on offense and rolled up 411 total yards with 220 coming on the ground led by Tyler Douglas with 9 carries/107 yards and one touchdown. Lincoln Flagle chipped in on the rushing attack with 11 totes for 61 yards and one touchdown. Joe Stein led the receiving core for the Vikes with 4 snags for 65 yards and a touchdown. Northwest is now 3-4 on the season and will welcome in 1-6 Lexington next Friday night for the final "home" game for Northwest before the Vikings close down the regular season at York on October 21st. One of the other big wins on the night was the first performance on the turf for the Northwest high school marching band with their field routine.
