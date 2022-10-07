ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Sasse
Newsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Pushes Withholding Ukraine Aid Amid Hurricane Ian Recovery

Donald Trump Jr. has suggested a potentially controversial solution to providing aid for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The son of former President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with a comment regarding the fallout from the recent hurricane. In the tweet, he suggested that all funding for Ukraine be withheld until such a time as sufficient aid has been rendered to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Jeb Bush Fires Back at Trump’s Call to Probe His Dead Father

2016 Republican presidential hopeful and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush fired back at Donald Trump’s calls to investigate his late father, former President George H.W. Bush. At a rally Sunday evening in Arizona, Trump claimed that George H.W. Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant.” “They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that, it was quite secure,” Trump added. Late Sunday, the younger of the Bush brothers responded. “I am so confused,” Jeb Bush tweeted. “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7-10 split. What the heck is up with you?” he continued, referencing a bowling outcome where the player has left two pins while eyeing a spare. Dating back to the 2016 campaign, Trump frequently attacked Jeb Bush for being “low energy.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Fla University#The University Of Florida#Republican
msn.com

87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’

Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy