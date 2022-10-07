Read full article on original website
Trump says UF will ‘regret’ decision to hire Ben Sasse as president
Thursday’s news that Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska would likely become the next president of the University of Florida further fueled speculation of a looming showdown between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Great news for the United States Senate, and our Country itself. Liddle’...
University of Florida’s finalist for president is Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse
In a highly anticipated announcement following a year of tumult on campus, the University of Florida said Thursday it has zeroed in on a national political figure to be its next president: Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska. Sasse, 50, emerged as the sole finalist in a search that...
Ben Sasse could be UF’s new president. Here are some of his views
Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is the University of Florida’s likely next president after the search committee announced on Thursday that it was unanimously recommending him as the sole finalist. The committee touted his experience in higher education — a historian by training, he was formerly the president of...
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt forcefully responded to news that Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered the relocation of illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, claiming the move proves that the governor would kill "his political opponents" if he was "given the chance." Fox News Digital...
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Donald Trump Jr. Pushes Withholding Ukraine Aid Amid Hurricane Ian Recovery
Donald Trump Jr. has suggested a potentially controversial solution to providing aid for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The son of former President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with a comment regarding the fallout from the recent hurricane. In the tweet, he suggested that all funding for Ukraine be withheld until such a time as sufficient aid has been rendered to Florida.
Jeb Bush Fires Back at Trump’s Call to Probe His Dead Father
2016 Republican presidential hopeful and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush fired back at Donald Trump’s calls to investigate his late father, former President George H.W. Bush. At a rally Sunday evening in Arizona, Trump claimed that George H.W. Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant.” “They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that, it was quite secure,” Trump added. Late Sunday, the younger of the Bush brothers responded. “I am so confused,” Jeb Bush tweeted. “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7-10 split. What the heck is up with you?” he continued, referencing a bowling outcome where the player has left two pins while eyeing a spare. Dating back to the 2016 campaign, Trump frequently attacked Jeb Bush for being “low energy.”
Hurricane Ian: MSNBC's Joy Reid compares Floridians evacuating to illegal immigrants crossing the border
MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that those currently fleeing Florida because of Hurricane Ian are similar to illegal migrants crossing the border on Tuesday.
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Get Biden to Offer Major Disaster Declaration for Seminole Tribe of Florida
The Biden administration approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida. U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., wrote to President Joe Biden about the matter. Seminole Tribe members impacted by Hurricane Ian are now eligible to apply for federal disaster relief. The letter is...
87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’
Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
Darren Soto Leads Florida Congressional Delegation in Calling on Biden to Extend Assistance to All 67 Counties
At the end of last week, almost every member of the Florida congressional delegation in the U.S. House, led by U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging the president to approve individual assistance for all 67 counties in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover
President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week.
Is Florida's Property Insurance Crisis Ron DeSantis' Achilles Heel?
Six insurance companies have shut down in Florida this year. DeSantis' opponent, Charlie Crist, has attacked him for it. Will it matter in November's election?
How was your weekend, GOP? Full of hate-filled rants that you condoned or stayed quiet on?
Comments from Kanye West and U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville made for a big weekend of repulsive, high-profile displays of anti-semitism and racism.
