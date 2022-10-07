Read full article on original website
The 2 new true-crime Netflix releases everyone is talking about
For much of 2022, Netflix true-crime releases — including titles like The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan — have turned into some of the buzziest hits in recent memory for the streamer. In the US, two newly released titles from the genre are currently dominating Netflix’s Top 10...
Till review – sensitive Emmett Till drama aims to educate and honor
From the first scene, Till is haunted with grief. Fourteen-year-old Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) sits in the front seat of a car with his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler). The camera swirls up and around the smiling pair – director Chinonye Chukwu’s camera often orbits Mamie, the center of a universe of loss – as an upbeat 50s song blares from the radio. They laugh along, then the music sours and distorts as if in a horror movie, the sound warped by future sadness. It’s 1955, weeks before Emmett’s murder by two white men in Mississippi, and this memory will be one of the last.
EW.com
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
IGN
The Visitor Review
The Visitor will be available on digital and On Demand on Oct. 7, and on EPIX December 2022. Reviews for middle-of-the-road purgatories like Justin P. Lange's The Visitor are the most challenging critiques to tackle. When you adore or loathe a movie, the words flow. Then there are the forgettable to frustrating titles like The Visitor that are competently shot, yet the storytelling leaves you disappointed, like being fed Cracker Barrel instead of grandma's down-home cooking. Simon Boyes and Adam Mason's screenplay about a rural bloodline, the husband who sees his doppelganger in paintings, and the mystery that never excites is dustier than attic storage boxes. Lange initially drew attention for directing 2018's The Dark, but horrific accomplishments do not repeat in his third whisper of a genre feature.
Pitt News
Weekend Watchlist | Slashers, Thrillers and Serial Killers
Whenever you walk past Soldiers and Sailors Memorial, you’re walking past where they filmed the cage scene in “The Silence of The Lambs.” Since we have such an iconic piece of horror film history right in our backyard, it’s only fair that we list some of our favorite movies of a similar type.
wegotthiscovered.com
Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won
For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
IGN
Let the Right One In Premiere Review - "Anything for Blood"
Let The Right One In premieres on Showtime on Oct. 9, with new episodes weekly. John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel Let the Right One In has already been made into two excellent horror movies: a 2008 Swedish film he wrote the screenplay for and a 2010 version from Matt Reeves that moved the story to Reagan-era New Mexico. Now it’s getting the series treatment, and while the premiere of Showtime’s Let the Right One In promises a solid vampire thriller, it’s one that has much less in common with the source material than the previous adaptations.
‘Last Flight Home’ Review: A Powerful Case for the Right to Die
When Ondi Timoner’s 92-year-old father told her that he was determined to end his life, the acclaimed documentary filmmaker (“Dig!,” “We Live in Public”) naturally decided to capture his final weeks on camera — to record the 15-day waiting period mandated by the California End of Life Option Act. Deep within her grief a few weeks later, she found herself assembling this most intimate home video footage into something intended for other people to see: a (relatively) commercial product that would premiere at a festival and play in select theaters before living in perpetuity on VOD.
John Cleese Set to Host New Show on Britain’s Answer to Fox News
In his latest foray into the culture war, British comedy legend John Cleese is going to host a new show on the right-leaning GB News network. Speaking to the BBC’s radio news program Today on Monday, Cleese said he would host the show alongside satirist Andrew Doyle, who currently hosts a show called Free Speech Nation on the network. “GB is not a right-wing channel,” Cleese said in the interview. “It’s a free speech channel.” The new show is set to air in 2023 on a network which Cleese admitted he knew little about. In August, the 82-year-old comic questioned how much the network is “influenced by Russian interests,” but those fears now appear to be allayed. In recent years, Cleese has been embroiled in high-profile cancel culture debates, notably canceling a planned appearance at Cambridge University in 2021 after another speaker had been blacklisted for doing an impression of Hitler.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal
Each week, The Hollywood Reporter will offer up the best new (and newly relevant) books that everyone will be talking about — whether it’s a tome that’s ripe for adaptation, a new Hollywood-centric tell-all or the source material for a hot new TV show. Rights Available The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li (The Wylie Agency)More from The Hollywood Reporter'Succession'-Like Fight to Control Sumner Redstone Media Empire Chronicled in First Look at New Book (Exclusive)Constance Wu on Writing Personal Pain Into Her New Book: "I Thought I'd Closed That Chapter of My Life"The 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Team on Bringing the Classic Children's Novel to...
Why The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn Became A Banned Book
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" by Mark Twain is a beloved work of literature. As a sequel to another classic, "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" follows the challenges encountered by young Huckleberry Finn who, in his journey to escape the hands of his alcoholic and abusive father, joins a runaway slave named Jim (via SparkNotes). The two boys travel the length of the Mississippi River and meet some interesting personalities along the way, per Goodreads.
27 Halloween Pictures From The Past That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Creepy
If any of these children came to my door trick-or-treating, I would simply throw the whole bowl of candy at them, run back into my house, and lock all of the doors for the rest of the night.
EW.com
Death of a Salesman review: A Black Willy Loman ponders who gets access to The American Dream
There's never not a good time to revive Death of a Salesman, a quintessential play about The American Dream, or rather, the fantasy, failure, and death of The American Dream. Since the play premiered in 1949, the late Arthur Miller's Greek tragedy for the land and home of the free and brave has been relevant at various points in the nation's history — the question is how to make it vital.
SFGate
Alejandro González Iñárritu on Re-Cutting ‘Bardo’ Into a ‘Tightened’ Film and Why Some Modern Cinema ‘Lacks Soul’
Alejandro González Iñárritu has bemoaned modern cinema’s prioritization of style over substance. Taking to the stage in London for a wide-ranging discussion about his career, the two-time best director Oscar winner said: “I don’t care about the quality of things. When I see young filmmakers, I’m very connected to the way they express themselves. Nowadays, a lot of things look beautiful but there’s a lack of soul.”
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Last Seen Alive
It kind of has to be said that a lot of fans of Gerard Butler have grown used to seeing him in movies like 300, Olympus Has Fallen, and several other action movies where he’s a certified badass that knows how to get things done. But in Last Seen Alive he’s a man simply looking for his wife, and on top of that, he’s not the kind of guy that knows how to go around getting answers out of people with unique torture methods or weapons designed for warfare. This time, he’s a regular individual who is smart enough to be well off and yet isn’t that skilled in handling himself around those who wish him harm. The story does take a bit to get going. Still, it’s the type that strikes hard and strikes deep mainly because it’s a story that could happen to just about anyone since it’s not so fantastic in nature and does have roots in the genuine fears of many people around the world where such things as kidnapping and trafficking exist.
spoilertv.com
MOVIES (LFF 2022): The Wonder - Review
Lavishly dark in its period drama trappings, The Wonder opens with a bang - a modern-day set design is narrated by a woman who reminds you that these are the character’s stories and they believe them. Everyone has their own story - be it science or religion, and such is the crux of the central debate at play in Sebastián Lelio’s latest. An English Nurse is called into Ireland question a so-called miracle child who hasn’t eaten for months yet looks perfectly healthy.
Legendary Crime Fiction Writers Weren’t Immune to Literary Feuds
Writers don’t always get along. The messy business of literary feuds has ensnared a significant number of high-profile literati over the years; it’s even prompted some observers in recent years to feel nostalgic for the literary feuds of a bygone era. Given all of the intrigue that can...
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Trapped 13’ on Netflix, in Which the Kids Trapped in the Tham Luong Cave Share Their Story
Netflix documentary The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave takes a slightly different approach to the uplifting saga of the 2018 Tham Luong cave rescue – an uplifting saga that desperately needs a different approach, since it’s only the latest of several movies about this near-tragedy (three in the last year alone). Unlike the other, higher-profile films, Thai director Pailin Wedel (Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice) tells the story from the viewpoint of some of the trapped boys, emphasizing their experiences over those of the many people who came to their aid. Note: There have been more movies and TV series made about this story than years that have passed since it happened. So inevitably, this new documentary is mostly derivative, but ultimately worthy for its perspective alone.
Nikki Finke, Must-Read Entertainment Journalist and Deadline Founder, Dies at 68
Nikki Finke, the fearsome entertainment columnist whose uncompromising style and sharp-tongued scoops helped grow Deadline, the trade site she founded in 2006, into one of Hollywood’s most essential news sources, died Sunday morning. Unsurprisingly, Deadline first reported the news, adding that Finke had been battling a prolonged, unspecified illness.
