sunny943.com
4 of the Most Haunted Places in North Carolina
Last week, we told you about the scariest haunted house in North Carolina, but what about the real places that are the most haunted?. What makes a spirit wander so long? I can say many of North Carolina’s ghosts lived during some hard times, maybe the need to tell their story?
country1037fm.com
Where To Find One Of The Biggest Pizzas In North Carolina
One of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina is a short drive from home. PIE.ZAA, in downtown Asheville, is home of the 28 inch pie and massive slices. Of course, other places make pizzas of comparable size. But, I don’t know of a bigger pizza anywhere! PIE.ZAA caught my eye as I scrolled through Instagram. So, I had to dig deeper. They opened in 2020. At the time, they hoped to be Asheville’s premier late night spot serving New York-style pizza. However, these days PIE.ZAA is Asheville’s best and largest pizza restaurant. You’ll find all the traditional flavors including sausage, cheese and pepperoni…lovingly referred to as “Roni Pie.” And, the pizza giant also features a rotating pie each month. Currently, it’s the “Strainger Things” pie with mozzarella, marinara, caramelized onions, mushrooms and aioli in a decorative design. PIE.ZAA also offers “Zip” dip. It’s a cherry pepper parmesan sauce made in house. Are you wondering just how much pizza you get in a 28 inch pie? The website for one of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina tells us it’s 16 slices as a double cut. And, it can feed 5-7 “hungry adults.” Just so you know, PIE.ZAA doesn’t customize or make changes to the menu. But, pizzas can be ordered with half and half options of what is on the menu. And, they are pet friendly!
Crunchy, salty, decadent: We rank the best new foods at this year’s NC State Fair
The new foods at this year’s fair push the limits of digestion, decency and deliciousness.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The sweet, the salty and the spicy: Here’s some of the new foods at the N.C. State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sure, the annual North Carolina State Fair has bright lights along the midway, rides, music and hog races, but for many it can also be a culinary adventure. Beyond the mainstay turkey legs and cotton candy, there’s a world of sweet and savory flavors at the fair. New offerings this year include Cuban eggrolls, Korean corn dogs, sweet potato country ham biscuits and so much more.
North Carolina seeks novel overhaul of teacher licenses in effort to lure and keep teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to...
North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
NC Oyster Week highlights importance of industry in ENC
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the start of wild oyster season, and also North Carolina Oyster Week, highlighting the importance of oyster farming in our coastal waterways. The week is all about the expanding oyster industry with harvesters, markets and restaurants all helping the economy and environment. One farmer in Beaufort said North Carolina has […]
Harris Jewelry lawsuit update: Website created for North Carolina victims to file for refund
The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme can now get a refund.
coastalreview.org
North Carolina to ‘shellebrate’ oysters Oct. 10-16
North Carolina is “shellebrating” Oyster Week Monday through Sunday. Coinciding with the start of the wild-caught oyster season, the shellebration includes engaging with oyster growers and harvesters, seafood restaurants and retail markets, recreational outfitters, coastal conservation and education organizations, and seafood festivals. North Carolina Sea Grant, the North...
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Tree Farms To Visit In North Carolina
When it's time to get in the Christmas spirit, nothing says "The holidays are here!" like a live evergreen in the heart of your home. While the real versus fake Christmas tree debate is likely to continue for generations to come, no one can deny that there's something extra special about chopping down your own showstopper, then enjoying the lovely smell of pine all season long. Just be sure to give your pick plenty of water to keep it thriving!
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
WBTV
Redesign school performance grades in N.C.
Gas prices in Carolinas could rise after OPEC+ makes oil cut. It might be a good idea to fill up your gas tank sooner than later as gas prices are going up again after several months of steady decline. Updated: 8 hours ago. Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake...
Raleigh News & Observer
Krispy Kreme leaves 80 jobless with production shift. Why NC doughnut maker made the move.
For what the company called “efficiency’s” sake, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is ending its partnership with an Iowa doughnut maker, resulting in 80 layoffs, The Hawk Eye newspaper in Burlington, Iowa, reported. Krispy Kreme notified Black Hawk Food Services on Sept. 30 the company will end production...
ocracokeobserver.com
North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week
Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
What’s the most popular car color in North Carolina?
Here are America’s most popular car colors.
kiss951.com
‘Dirty Dancing In Concert’ Is Coming To North Carolina
Thirty-five years after it was first released in theaters, Dirty Dancing continues to resonate with audiences. People simply love the story of Baby trying to hang on to her youth for one last summer and finding forbidden romance with Johnny in the process. And then there are the songs that fans still love to sing.
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this Halloween
There are lots of things to consider when deciding where to head this Halloween. From fall festivals to spooky events and even a haunted hotel, here is one of the absolute best towns to head to if you're looking for a unique Halloween weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
travellemming.com
17 Best Towns in Western North Carolina (in 2022)
I grew up in Western North Carolina and in this guide I’ll share my picks for the best towns in Western North Carolina. In this guide, you’ll discover things to do and places to stay in each charming mountain destination. I go over popular spots as well as off-the-beaten-path towns in Western North Carolina that you won’t want to miss.
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
