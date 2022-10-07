ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
protocol.com

Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162

More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
The Hill

These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US

Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained.  Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022.  Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
Surprise Independent

States that recorded the biggest increase in their homeless populations

The COVID-19 pandemic took an immense toll on the lives of most Americans. Still, for those already experiencing homelessness or housing and economic insecurity, the challenges presented by the public health crisis were nearly impossible to escape. For unhoused people, emergency shelters, which once promised at least temporary refuge from the elements, became sources of danger as crowded spaces transformed into infection vectors.
RadarOnline

BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Drops Thousands On Renovations To Lavish L.A. Property

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullor completed a series of extensive renovations to her lavish Los Angeles home. The 39-year-old activist shelled out more than $30,000 on a new fence last year, followed by thousands of dollars more on updates to the property, including adding a swimming pool, a sauna and an outdoor play area with a swing set and slide for her son.
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

California offers to use less water from Colorado River as drought grips western US

As a decades-long drought has wreaked havoc on water supplies in the western United States, many states have had to face hard choices about how to keep the taps flowing.This drought — along with heavy water use — has also decimated the Colorado River, one of the country’s iconic waterways and a lifeline for many in the desert Southwest.Now, California is offering to reduce the state’s water use from the Colorado starting next year to help combat this crisis. But some experts have said these cuts are just one small step toward what’s needed to conserve water in the...
CBS Sacramento

A startup is "growing" water for drought-parched California

Water is California's most precious commodity these days, as the state endures a drought that scientists are calling the worst in 1,200 years. State officials say more than 1,200 wells have run dry this year, a nearly 50% increase over the same period last year. California's water crisis is most severe in the San Joaquin Valley, the country's most productive agricultural region. This year's snowmelt and rain have not been enough to replenish already-depleted groundwater supplies.Now an Australian company has tapped into an innovative potential solution to the crisis by "growing" water that's...
