Governor Newsom Inducts Inaugural #CaliforniansForAll College Corps Fellows
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and higher education leaders, today swore in the first class of #CaliforniansForAll College Corps Fellows, more than 3,200 students pledging to serve communities across the state while earning money to pay for college. “The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps...
MTC, ABAG Supported Bills Signed Into Law as Key Issues Move Forward
The 2022 California legislative cycle wrapped up as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed dozens of bills last Friday. California legislators took on no shortage of ambitious proposals, with an unprecedented state budget surplus, hundreds of policy bills and a sweeping end-of-session climate package. MTC and ABAG were deeply engaged in the...
Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments 10.7.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of Justice Therese Stewart to serve as Presiding Justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division Two; Judge Gregory Weingart to serve as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division One; and Judge Victor Viramontes to serve as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Eight. The Governor also announced his appointment of 16 Superior Court Judges, which include two in Alameda County; one in Contra Costa County; three in Los Angeles County; one in Madera County; two in Riverside County; two in Sacramento County; one in San Bernardino County; two in Santa Barbara County; one in Santa Cruz County; and one in Tuolumne County.
State Collaborates with Farmers to Conserve Water, Provide Critical Habitat for Migratory Birds in the Delta
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Farmers are receiving financial incentives to reduce their water use and protect wildlife and water quality in the Delta as part of a Delta Drought Response Pilot Program launched by the State of California. The program is led by the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy, in partnership with the Department of Water Resources (DWR), the Office of the Delta Watermaster, and The Nature Conservancy.
Drought-Proof Your Garden Now for Spring and Summer
Regardless of what amount of rain we might get this winter, gardening in California now means contending with the risk of drought conditions. Join Flows To Bay’s free webinar to learn how we can bolster the health of our gardens to be able to withstand long dry periods.The webinar will take place online on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10 – 11:30 am with a Q&A session at the end. More information about the webinar can be found here.
