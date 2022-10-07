SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of Justice Therese Stewart to serve as Presiding Justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division Two; Judge Gregory Weingart to serve as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division One; and Judge Victor Viramontes to serve as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Eight. The Governor also announced his appointment of 16 Superior Court Judges, which include two in Alameda County; one in Contra Costa County; three in Los Angeles County; one in Madera County; two in Riverside County; two in Sacramento County; one in San Bernardino County; two in Santa Barbara County; one in Santa Cruz County; and one in Tuolumne County.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO