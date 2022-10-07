Read full article on original website
aarp.org
Belly Fat Blast 2 Workout With Denise Austin
This 10-minute cardio workout guided by AARP fitness expert Denise Austin will burn calories, focus on the core muscles and tone abdominals.
Nicole Murphy’s Beauty And Lifestyle Brand yFOY Will Take Your Rest & Relaxation To Another Level
Nicole Murphy shares the secrets to her glowing skin and toned physique with her lifestyle brand, yFOY.
IFLScience
Petting Dogs Gives Your Brain A Similar Workout To Socializing
Therapy dogs are a tool being used to help people with a variety of conditions, but why is it that some quality time with a heckin’ good boy is enough to make some of us feel better? Neuroscience research has uncovered one possible explanation as it found that petting a dog activates an area of our brain associated with socializing in a way that stroking a stuffed toy cannot.
PETS・
19 Screenshots Of Clueless Bosses Who Clearly Don’t Understand The Meaning Of Work/Life Balance
If these bosses really think "weekends are for the weak," then call me a wimp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gear Patrol
Lululemon Studio Is the Latest Evolution in Connected Fitness
Connected fitness can bring a lot to your routine, offering up live and on-demand classes from the comfort of your home. Still, though, there are some sessions that feel better in the presence of others. As we continue to reimagine how we work out, many have adopted a hybrid model, splitting convenient at-home routines with in-studio classes.
Minimalist Exercises: Strength Training/Weight Lifting, Home Gym, Dumbbells
Place feet shoulder-width apart. Keep back straight. Hold dumbbells with palms facing inward, with elbows angled to 90 degrees. Slowly raise dumbbells overhead without fully extending. Lower dumbbells to shoulder level. Contract shoulders.
The best gentle recovery sessions for runners – and other great tips
Our experts recommend how to improve running performance with tried-and-tested products and exercises
Kate Hudson Tried Laughter Yoga — Here's What That Means
Spoiler alert: The benefits to laughing are no joke.
YOGA・
9 Reasons To Swap A Tough Workout For Low-Intensity Exercise
Walking, biking, swimming and yoga can be just as effective as higher-intensity routines — and they come with other surprising perks as well.
womenfitness.net
Yogi Carrie Owerko: PLAY Your Way to Fitness
5 yoga poses for women to practice with a prolapsed uterus?. We want our pelvic floor musculature, like our “core” musculature, to work reflexively. Learn to be able to relax as well as contract, and to do with the appropriate amount of force without conscious effort on our part. We need our attention to be focused on what is happening in the environment when we are out and moving about, not thinking about engaging certain muscles as we quickly cross the street in traffic. The way we breathe, process stress, and move are all factors that a good physio would hopefully address. And everyone is different, so they might approach each case a little differently. What starts as a deliberate conscious effort might become less effortful and more integrated over time. But as with everything, it is a process!
"You'll Notice A Difference Right Away": Latine Cooks Shared Their Go-To Cooking Hacks, And My Kitchen Is About To Be Smelling Delicious
Not only does charring peppers boost their flavor profile, it also makes me feel very fancy and professional.
technologynetworks.com
The Exercise That Prolongs Life
In this video, Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses a type of high-intensity exercise, how to do it, and how often you should incorporate it into your workout routine. He also discusses the relevant anatomy and the physiological adaptations and benefits on the heart and other cardiovascular structures.
cohaitungchi.com
BEST EXERCISES TO FIGHT TYPE 2 DIABETES
Weightlifting and other forms of strength training promote the growth of muscle mass. This muscular growth helps with weight management as it increases the number of calories you burn each day as your workout routine progresses. Strength training can also help regulate blood sugar levels, keeping Type 2 diabetes well under control. Strength training also promotes a better physical response to insulin, improves the way your body uses blood sugar, helps you to lose weight and lowers your risk of heart disease.
CrossFit Training: The Benefits of a CrossFit Workout
CrossFit workouts combine intense strength training, cardio, and agility exercises to prepare your body to handle anything life throws at you. As CrossFit’s founder Greg Glassman says, constantly varied functional movements executed at high intensity across broad time and modal domains are what makes CrossFit so effective in burning fat and building muscle.
