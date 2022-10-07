TAMPA (Oct. 8, 2022) – The University of South Florida men's soccer team returns home to Corbett Stadium to start a three-match homestand beginning with No. 14/21 Tulsa on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and can be seen live on ESPN+. The Bulls will also face Stetson on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. – in their final nonconference match of the season – and FIU on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. closing out the three-match stretch.

