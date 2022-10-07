CINCINNATI, OHIO, OCT. 8, 2022– USF football (1-4; 0-1 AAC) took on its third Top 25 ranked opponent in its first six games Saturday at No. 24 Cincinnati (4-1; 1-0 ACC) and for the second time on the year nearly pulled off an improbable upset, leading in the fourth quarter before falling 28-24.

