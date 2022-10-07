Read full article on original website
Related
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
West Jordan Journal
Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades
Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
742 Talks Homeless Students
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Officials estimate there are 361 homeless students in the St. Cloud Area School District, compared to 241 at this time last year. That’s the disturbing takeaway from a presentation at Wednesday’s school board meeting. The law that governs homeless students and their needs...
Teacher Of The Month: Pat Tax of Pierz-Healy High School
Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month for October: Pat Tax from Pierz-Healy High School! Ms. Tax is an agriculture teacher at the school and was nominated by Hailey T:. "I think Mrs. Tax should be Teacher of the Month because she is AWESOME! She always makes people feel welcome. She loves her job and is kind to her students. She is very good at teaching and makes learning fun and easy! She actually gets to know her students and cares about them. She puts other people before herself and she cares about the planet. She never hesitates to lend a helping hand. She makes sure everyone feels welcome. She has a great sense of humor and is very understanding. When people make mistakes she helps them figure it out. When something doesn't turn out right she finds a way to make it work! Please please please choose Mrs. Tax as your Teacher of the Month because she deserves it more than anyone I know!! She actually changes her students’ lives and helps shape their futures. She once had a student who started a small greenhouse for a project in her class. He didn’t expect it to be a long term thing. The next year he built a greenhouse a little bigger than the past year. Now he owns 4 HUGE greenhouses! I don’t believe he would have ever started a greenhouse business if she wouldn’t have helped him start it. Isn’t that impressive? She listens to her students’ opinions and if they don’t understand something she explains it to them-not just things we learn about in the classroom, stuff going on in the world. She is always in a good mood and she can always put a smile on someone’s face. She deserves this nomination because she is a saint! If she wins, she will realize how much her students care about her and how much of an impact she creates on their lives. She REALLY really deserves this nomination!"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tulsa Public School announces new safety practices for athletic events
Following the shooting death of a student at a McLain High School football game last week there are new safety measures and a reinforcement of existing measure.
Election 2022: Ten On The Ballot For Becker School Board
BECKER (WJON News) - There are a total of ten names on the ballot for Becker School Board. With seven individuals running for three four-year seats and three running for two two-year seats, the six-member Becker School Board will welcome five new faces after election day. Here are the candidates for the four-year term on the board:
Election 2022: 9 People Vying for 3 Seats on Sartell School Board
SARTELL (WJON News) - There are nine people running for three open seats on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board. Nathan Crowe, Katie Hilger, Kris Lawrence, Ryan Dale, Emily Larson, Molly McCann, Scott Wenshau, Jen Smith and Amanda Byrd are all looking to represent the school district. AMANDA BYRD:. Amanda Byrd...
UC Daily Campus
Are High School Sports Worth the Cost?
In many high schools, sports are an integral part of life, sometimes even prioritized above academics. Like every aspect of education, there is a cost to the services that schools provide. In this article, I’ll specifically examine my hometown, Wolcott, CT, and see how its football budget in terms of coaches’ salaries compares to the amount paid for other services to students. What I have found is that while high school sports, including football, certainly have benefits, these benefits can in no way justify the disproportionate amount of money given to them.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0