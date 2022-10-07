Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month for October: Pat Tax from Pierz-Healy High School! Ms. Tax is an agriculture teacher at the school and was nominated by Hailey T:. "I think Mrs. Tax should be Teacher of the Month because she is AWESOME! She always makes people feel welcome. She loves her job and is kind to her students. She is very good at teaching and makes learning fun and easy! She actually gets to know her students and cares about them. She puts other people before herself and she cares about the planet. She never hesitates to lend a helping hand. She makes sure everyone feels welcome. She has a great sense of humor and is very understanding. When people make mistakes she helps them figure it out. When something doesn't turn out right she finds a way to make it work! Please please please choose Mrs. Tax as your Teacher of the Month because she deserves it more than anyone I know!! She actually changes her students’ lives and helps shape their futures. She once had a student who started a small greenhouse for a project in her class. He didn’t expect it to be a long term thing. The next year he built a greenhouse a little bigger than the past year. Now he owns 4 HUGE greenhouses! I don’t believe he would have ever started a greenhouse business if she wouldn’t have helped him start it. Isn’t that impressive? She listens to her students’ opinions and if they don’t understand something she explains it to them-not just things we learn about in the classroom, stuff going on in the world. She is always in a good mood and she can always put a smile on someone’s face. She deserves this nomination because she is a saint! If she wins, she will realize how much her students care about her and how much of an impact she creates on their lives. She REALLY really deserves this nomination!"

PIERZ, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO