Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday
The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?
Michael Myers Appears in Spooky NH Home Listing, Sparking Viral Response
Buying a home can be a pretty scary experience for a lot of reasons —between sky-high prices, rising interest rates and the overwhelming task of moving itself, it's a major undertaking. But one listing for a two-bedroom home in New Hampshire has gone viral since getting posted Friday, thanks...
A mom in Texas is warning parents not to let their children watch the new Disney movie "Hocus Pocus 2," saying they will "unleash hell" on their kids. Jamie Gooch, 33, went viral on social media after encouraging mothers to be the "gatekeepers" of their homes and monitor what their children watch on TV. That includes the PG-rated sequel to the Halloween cult classic "Hocus Pocus."
