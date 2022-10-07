ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

mkewithkids.com

‘The Real Good Life’ in Wauwatosa Delivers Made-From-Scratch Meals

MKE With Kids is proud to partner with “The Real Good Life” to spread the word about their services. Use code MKEKIDS for 20% off your first order. Maggie Joos always knew she wanted a career in the food industry, and she’s found her niche as owner of ‘The Real Good Life‘ based in Wauwatosa.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ney’s Premium Meats and Sweets holds ribbon cutting for new store

SLINGER — Ney’s Premium Meats and Sweets held its ribbon cutting for its new storefront in Slinger, on Wednesday. “I think it’s an exciting day, an exciting week and we’re happy to be part of the community,” said Ney’s Owner Doug Ney. “And, we’re happy to offer some great products to people in Slinger and the surrounding area.”
SLINGER, WI
spectrumnews1.com

West Allis family 'Feels The Love' after receiving new HVAC system

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Volunteers are making sure a few local families “Feel The Love” by installing new HVAC units before winter approaches. Alex Simon has been installing heating and air conditioning systems for Kettle Moraine Heating & Air Conditioning for three years. He joined other volunteers...
WEST ALLIS, WI
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Linus K12#Linus High School#Coffee Shops#Restaurant Info#Google Maps#Food Drink#Arrowhead High School#The Arrowhead Cafe#Starbucks Frappuccino
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedar Community breaks ground for new living space, The Lofts

WEST BEND — Cedar Community held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for its new renovation project at the Cedar Lake Campus, called The Lofts at Cedar Lake. “For the past 70 years Cedar Community has served so many residents and families, and we’re here for a pretty important celebration today to begin a new chapter,” said Cedar Community Board member Joe Carlson.
WEST BEND, WI
MATC Times

2000 W Good Hope Rd

Spacious 2 Bedroom in Glendale ***Late Summer Rent Special!*** - ***1 Month Free (last month of lease) on a 13 month lease!!!!!***. Tenants of this property enjoy the spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartments in these 4 family buildings. Each apartment has two large bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. If you need extra space for your belongings, the storage unit in the basement will help reduce your clutter. Located in Glendale on Good Hope Road, this property is near Glendale Middle School and a short drive from Nicolet High School. Tenants are within walking distance to Brown Deer Park and can enjoy walking trails and golfing. For shoppers, Bayshore Mall is a short drive away, as well as several shopping plazas with restaurants and grocery stores. Bring your own washers and dryers or use one of the coin operated ones on-site.
GLENDALE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Bayshore’s “reimagining” continues with Bayshore bringing back stuff it had before “reimagining”

Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Back in 2019, the word “reimagining” got tossed around a lot when it came to struggling Glendale mall/town center Bayshore. A brand new ownership group (American International Group Inc.) promised a brand new Bayshore: A new public square to replace its existing public square! New apartments to go along with its existing apartments! New stores to replace its old stores! Rocky Rococo, but now outside! (And, you know, a Target and a Culver’s.) Three years later, Bayshore’s campaign to reimagine itself by bringing back stuff it had before its reimagining (or, in some cases, had during its reimagining) has been a success, and it continues apace.
MILWAUKEE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2003 North 9th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

The Old World Charm of Natural Woodwork, French Doors, Plate Rails, Built-in-Buffet, Natural Fireplace, Window Seat, and Hardwood Floors throughout will warm your heart! Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and a huge Butler’s Pantry with more workspace and storage! Formal Dining, plus Eat-in Kitchen. Roof 2019 , Newer Storm Windows in front up and down. Some Newer -easy clean windows. Enjoy your summer days and evenings on the huge front porch. Easy walk to Lake Michigan, schools, mini mart, etc. Off Street Parking.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
MILWAUKEE, WI
horseandrider.com

Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
DANE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked

As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Football Friday Night: Wins for Sussex Hamilton, Hartford, Germantown, West Bend East, KML

Sussex Hamilton football is tied with Brookfield Central for the Greater Metro Conference lead following games on Oct. 7. Hamilton jumped out 32-0 halftime lead on the way to a 46-14 win at Menomonee Falls on Oct. 7. Nate Kollath completed 22 of 31 passes for three touchdowns and one interception while also running seven times for 53 yards and one touchdown. Jack Young ran 20 times for 146 yards and one touchdown for Hamilton. For Menomonee Falls, Joseph Koch ran 26 times for 92 yards and one touchdown. Menomonee Falls also got a touchdown on a 92-yard kickoff return by Tyler Senske with 5:38 remaining in the game.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

