‘The Real Good Life’ in Wauwatosa Delivers Made-From-Scratch Meals
MKE With Kids is proud to partner with “The Real Good Life” to spread the word about their services. Use code MKEKIDS for 20% off your first order. Maggie Joos always knew she wanted a career in the food industry, and she’s found her niche as owner of ‘The Real Good Life‘ based in Wauwatosa.
South Milwaukee woman turns love of balloons into decor business
MILWAUKEE — Nilsa Arce-Masso has been fascinated with balloons her entire life. “It was one of those things that [my mom] would get us — so many balloons and a small gift. It was always in us and for me, I loved it,” said Arce-Masso. That’s why...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
Winter Wonders holiday light show returning to Hales Corners ☃️
Boerner Botanical Gardens' Winter Wonders drive-through holiday light show is returning for the 2022 holiday season.
A & J's Halloween house in Bay View returns with a Beetlejuice display
One of the best Halloween displays in Milwaukee, A & J's Halloween House, is back up for another year of spooktacular frights with a Beetlejuice theme.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ney’s Premium Meats and Sweets holds ribbon cutting for new store
SLINGER — Ney’s Premium Meats and Sweets held its ribbon cutting for its new storefront in Slinger, on Wednesday. “I think it’s an exciting day, an exciting week and we’re happy to be part of the community,” said Ney’s Owner Doug Ney. “And, we’re happy to offer some great products to people in Slinger and the surrounding area.”
West Allis family 'Feels The Love' after receiving new HVAC system
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Volunteers are making sure a few local families “Feel The Love” by installing new HVAC units before winter approaches. Alex Simon has been installing heating and air conditioning systems for Kettle Moraine Heating & Air Conditioning for three years. He joined other volunteers...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedar Community breaks ground for new living space, The Lofts
WEST BEND — Cedar Community held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for its new renovation project at the Cedar Lake Campus, called The Lofts at Cedar Lake. “For the past 70 years Cedar Community has served so many residents and families, and we’re here for a pretty important celebration today to begin a new chapter,” said Cedar Community Board member Joe Carlson.
MATC Times
2000 W Good Hope Rd
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Glendale ***Late Summer Rent Special!*** - ***1 Month Free (last month of lease) on a 13 month lease!!!!!***. Tenants of this property enjoy the spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartments in these 4 family buildings. Each apartment has two large bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. If you need extra space for your belongings, the storage unit in the basement will help reduce your clutter. Located in Glendale on Good Hope Road, this property is near Glendale Middle School and a short drive from Nicolet High School. Tenants are within walking distance to Brown Deer Park and can enjoy walking trails and golfing. For shoppers, Bayshore Mall is a short drive away, as well as several shopping plazas with restaurants and grocery stores. Bring your own washers and dryers or use one of the coin operated ones on-site.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
A tribute to Clare Thompson at Interfaith Caregivers Percolate on October 7 | By Janean Brudvig
West Bend, WI – Donuts, coffee, and camaraderie will be on the agenda on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the October Percolate at Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County, 2374A W. Washington St. This Percolate event will have a different flavor as Interfaith Caregivers...
CBS 58
'Isn’t a hero worth $10?': Donations down for Southeast Wisconsin chapter of Wreaths Across America
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Friday, Oct. 7, an urgent call for help from a group committed to honoring fallen veterans. Each year Wreaths Across America, a national organization, places memorials on the gravesites of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, but this year they say need your help to make it happen.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Bayshore’s “reimagining” continues with Bayshore bringing back stuff it had before “reimagining”
Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Back in 2019, the word “reimagining” got tossed around a lot when it came to struggling Glendale mall/town center Bayshore. A brand new ownership group (American International Group Inc.) promised a brand new Bayshore: A new public square to replace its existing public square! New apartments to go along with its existing apartments! New stores to replace its old stores! Rocky Rococo, but now outside! (And, you know, a Target and a Culver’s.) Three years later, Bayshore’s campaign to reimagine itself by bringing back stuff it had before its reimagining (or, in some cases, had during its reimagining) has been a success, and it continues apace.
2003 North 9th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
The Old World Charm of Natural Woodwork, French Doors, Plate Rails, Built-in-Buffet, Natural Fireplace, Window Seat, and Hardwood Floors throughout will warm your heart! Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and a huge Butler’s Pantry with more workspace and storage! Formal Dining, plus Eat-in Kitchen. Roof 2019 , Newer Storm Windows in front up and down. Some Newer -easy clean windows. Enjoy your summer days and evenings on the huge front porch. Easy walk to Lake Michigan, schools, mini mart, etc. Off Street Parking.
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
Football Friday Night: Wins for Sussex Hamilton, Hartford, Germantown, West Bend East, KML
Sussex Hamilton football is tied with Brookfield Central for the Greater Metro Conference lead following games on Oct. 7. Hamilton jumped out 32-0 halftime lead on the way to a 46-14 win at Menomonee Falls on Oct. 7. Nate Kollath completed 22 of 31 passes for three touchdowns and one interception while also running seven times for 53 yards and one touchdown. Jack Young ran 20 times for 146 yards and one touchdown for Hamilton. For Menomonee Falls, Joseph Koch ran 26 times for 92 yards and one touchdown. Menomonee Falls also got a touchdown on a 92-yard kickoff return by Tyler Senske with 5:38 remaining in the game.
