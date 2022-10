Parker’s will host the 10th annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament in Savannah, Ga., at the Landings Palmetto Golf Club on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Parker’s Fueling the Community program, which supports education in the communities Parker’s serves in southeast Georgia and South Carolina.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO