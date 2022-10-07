ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Times of San Diego

San Diego Gas Prices Fall Slightly as California Refineries Come Back Online

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Aug. 6 Friday, dropping 3.1 cents to $6.395. The decrease was the second straight following a run of 32 increases in 33 days that pushed the average price to a record, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Despite the back-to-back decreases, the average price is 7.3 cents more than one week ago, $1.12 higher than one month ago and $2.011 greater than one year ago.
NBC San Diego

Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains

Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
KPBS

Roundtable: Unraveling San Diego's sky high gas prices

Gas prices have hit record highs in San Diego County. Californians pay more at the pump than any other state with some stations now priced above $7 for a gallon of regular gas. This week Rob Nikolewski, energy reporter at The San Diego Union-Tribune joins the show with Nicole Nixon, Capital Public Radio’s politics and government reporter and KPBS Reporter Alexander Nguyen.
sandiegocountynews.com

Retired North County locomotive to be preserved in railroad museum

Oceanside, CA–A 282,000-pound piece of Southern California railroad history is being preserved at a railroad museum in East County. After nearly five years of planning, the North County Transit District donated the Coaster F40 locomotive to the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association where it will be preserved and made available for train aficionados to enjoy. In time, the locomotive will become part of the museum’s operating fleet for visitors to watch move down the rail line.
CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
