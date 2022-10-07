Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
Average San Diego gas price drops for fourth consecutive day after record
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the fourth consecutive day after rising to a record, decreasing 2.1 cents to $6.346. The average price has dropped 8.9 cents over the past four days, including 2.8 cents...
Southern California gas prices drop for fourth consecutive day after setting record highs
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the fourth consecutive day after rising to a record.
San Diego Gas Prices Fall Slightly as California Refineries Come Back Online
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Aug. 6 Friday, dropping 3.1 cents to $6.395. The decrease was the second straight following a run of 32 increases in 33 days that pushed the average price to a record, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Despite the back-to-back decreases, the average price is 7.3 cents more than one week ago, $1.12 higher than one month ago and $2.011 greater than one year ago.
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
KPBS
Report: Eliminating San Diego’s diesel trucks goes a long way toward cleaner air
San Diego stands to see a significant improvement in air quality if the nation’s trucking fleet goes all electric. The state is already pledging to stop the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines by 2035 as a key strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The American Lung...
NBC San Diego
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
KPBS
Roundtable: Unraveling San Diego's sky high gas prices
Gas prices have hit record highs in San Diego County. Californians pay more at the pump than any other state with some stations now priced above $7 for a gallon of regular gas. This week Rob Nikolewski, energy reporter at The San Diego Union-Tribune joins the show with Nicole Nixon, Capital Public Radio’s politics and government reporter and KPBS Reporter Alexander Nguyen.
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
Gas prices could drop 50-cents to a dollar in California this weekend
Californians could soon see relief at the gas pump with some experts predicting gas prices will drop as soon as this weekend.
Opinion: San Diego’s Housing Market Is Cooling, But Stay Calm — It’s Not 2008
Lately San Diego home buyers have become more cautious and sellers a tad impatient. The extraordinary and immediate demand for housing in 2020 and 2021 has cooled for numerous reasons. The increase in inflation certainly has impacted the market. According to Trading Economics, inflation peaked in July 2022 at 9.1%...
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
Caltrans to Host Job Fair in Old Town; Dozens Hired, Promoted Locally So Far
Caltrans District 11 will host an in-person hiring event in Old Town from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday to fill dozens of open positions. The jobs for the state Department of Transportation include equipment operators, highway and landscape maintenance workers, and maintenance service assistants. Those interested in working for...
Pumpkin patches to visit around San Diego County
Here is a list of some of the pumpkin patches around San Diego County to get you in the Fall spirit.
sandiegocountynews.com
Retired North County locomotive to be preserved in railroad museum
Oceanside, CA–A 282,000-pound piece of Southern California railroad history is being preserved at a railroad museum in East County. After nearly five years of planning, the North County Transit District donated the Coaster F40 locomotive to the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association where it will be preserved and made available for train aficionados to enjoy. In time, the locomotive will become part of the museum’s operating fleet for visitors to watch move down the rail line.
San Diego Renters Face 5th Most Expensive Market in U.S., But Has Slowdown Begun?
San Diego ranked as the fifth most expensive rental market in the nation in September, though there are signs the rapid rise in costs is slowing, according to housing analysts. Zumper.com, an online apartment search service, placed the median prices of one and two bedrooms in San Diego at $2,620...
At least 419 Mpox cases reported in San Diego region
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across in Eastern San Diego County
JULIAN, Calif. — People in Eastern San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. USGS reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake approximately 14 miles east of Julian at 3:45 p.m. This is a developing story.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's North Park Beer Wins Brewery Of The Year Award At Great American Beer Festival
San Diego's North Park Beer was the recipient of a Brewery of the Year award at the annual Great American Beer Festival, where local craft breweries won 15 medals at the prestigious brewing event. This weekend, 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition took place and awarded 300 medals to the...
New Warning Issued for Water Contact Along Silver Strand Shore, Days After Another Alert Lifted
San Diego County health officials issued a water-contact warning Saturday for the Silver Strand shoreline. The decision comes just two days after officials lifted a prior warning for the area near the state beach in Coronado. Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and ocean waters may...
