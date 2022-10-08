Three shot outside Whitmer High School during football game

Three people were shot late Friday outside Whitmer High School’s stadium during the Whitmer-Central Catholic High School football game, police said.

Toledo police Lt. Paul Davis said their conditions were unknown. He had no other details.

Two victims were taken by Life Squad to ProMedica Toledo Hospital. The third was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Police and fire crews converged on the West Toledo stadium after multiple shots were fired about 9:30 p.m., and the game was stopped.

Dispatchers told responding police crews of witness reports that two people in black ski masks fired the shots and that a vehicle sped away.

An hour afterward, police tape remained across an area at the southwest corner of the stadium grounds. More than 20 evidence cones were visible — four in Whitmer Drive and the others scattered on the pavement leading to the locker room.