Read full article on original website
Related
Yes on Cuyahoga County Issue 6, renewing the port authority levy: endorsement editorial
One of the best bargains for Cuyahoga County taxpayers is the tiny but mighty 0.13-mill Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority levy. The tax amounts to less than $3 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home, according to the port. Yet that helps the Port Authority leverage lots more income -- in matching funds, grants and other funding. And that, in turn, keeps the port not just in the port, bulk- and container-shipping and leisure cruise business, but also as a strategically important economic-development underwriter on local projects like the Flats East Bank and Irishtown Bend stabilization projects locally. And it supports the port’s innovative efforts to reduce dredging costs by recycling clean dredge and through other measures.
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
cleveland19.com
Hundreds registered to vote during event in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Building Freedom Ohio registered hundreds in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood at Vote Fest. The event targeted people directly impacted by the criminal justice system. Walter Melton Sr., the founder of Voices for My People, told 19 News about the hardships he faced when he came out...
Grassroots women’s group Red Wine & Blue wants you to vote like lives depend on it -- because they do: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I didn’t expect to see the big camera and boom mic at the “LGBTQ+ & You: Advocates, Allies, & Candidates” event hosted by Red Wine & Blue last Sunday at Cleveland’s LGBT Center. Found out one of CNN’s documentary teams was there to record Ember, and her mom, Minna, two of the speakers that day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indigenous Peoples Day should replace a holiday honoring a genocidal white supremacist: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Like many of you, I love the autumn and its activities - showing off my extensive cardigan collection, open windows ushering in crisp breezes, foliage-watching on road trips, binging horror movies. Those sorts of things. But being Native American in the fall is a whole minefield that...
Akron organizations to lead March with Akron demanding justice for Jayland Walker, calling for unity Oct. 10
AKRON, Ohio – The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple are holding March with Akron, a march for community members to demand justice for Jayland Walker and call for unity on Monday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Grace Park, according to a news release issued by the organizations.
John’s Safe Place provides peaceful space for Berea-Midpark High School teens
BEREA, Ohio – In an anxious world where personal peace can be hard to find, John’s Safe Place at Berea-Midpark High School provides teens a quiet space in which to breathe deep and reflect. The special room is named for John Charles Haney, a Fairview Park High School...
whbc.com
$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth opens Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth welcomed its first patients Saturday at the Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights. City officials said the 112-bed hospital is now offering services to adults and seniors who need inpatient care for behavioral health. An adolescent unit is set to open in June of...
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Lima News
Cleveland seeks to replace coin-operated parking meters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland seeks to replace its system of parking meters with a new, more modern, “smart” system that can take credit cards or payment through an app, the city announced Thursday. The city published a project request Thursday that seeks proposals from...
WKYC
Coffee shop at Stella Maris brews hope and community in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Since 1948, Stella Maris in Cleveland has provided addiction and mental health services to Northeast Ohio, providing a range of services from detoxification programs to workforce development. At its Ohio City campus, Stella Maris is also providing something else through its coffee shop - a place where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest in Cleveland regarding construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters next week
CLEVELAND — Reverend Al Sharpton will be in Cleveland next week to lead a protest regarding the construction of Sherwin-Williams' new global headquarters. The protest, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, according to a flyer for it, will call for a Black-owned firm to be a key partner on the Cleveland-based company's global headquarters project. Dr. Charles Steele, the president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is also advertised to attend the protest.
akronjewishnews.com
Proposed 12,000-square-foot home with mikvah, simcha hall irks Shaker Heights residents
A proposed 12,000-square-foot house on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights’ Poets Corner neighborhood with a mikvah and simcha hall, as well as a separate basement entrance, elevator, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms, will not be used as a synagogue or bed and breakfast, according to the property owners.
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 6, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
Parma school worker resigns, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’
A Normandy High School employee has resigned after being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.
East Cleveland welcomes new police chief as department faces pressure
Applause filled the room Friday as East Cleveland welcomed a new chief. Already facing an overwhelming amount of pressure, Chief Brian Gerhard steps into his new role with a history of internal crime.
Should all fentanyl substances be illegal? Cleveland doctor among over 100 scientists that say no
CLEVELAND — October is Substance Abuse Prevention month and the CDC just released numbers on overdose deaths in Ohio. Things aren't getting much better. According to QuoteWizard, last year 5,185 Ohioans died from overdose deaths despite being a 7% decrease in deaths from the year before. Opioids account for...
Comments / 2