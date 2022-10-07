ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland.com

Yes on Cuyahoga County Issue 6, renewing the port authority levy: endorsement editorial

One of the best bargains for Cuyahoga County taxpayers is the tiny but mighty 0.13-mill Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority levy. The tax amounts to less than $3 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home, according to the port. Yet that helps the Port Authority leverage lots more income -- in matching funds, grants and other funding. And that, in turn, keeps the port not just in the port, bulk- and container-shipping and leisure cruise business, but also as a strategically important economic-development underwriter on local projects like the Flats East Bank and Irishtown Bend stabilization projects locally. And it supports the port’s innovative efforts to reduce dredging costs by recycling clean dredge and through other measures.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
whbc.com

$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

MetroHealth opens Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth welcomed its first patients Saturday at the Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights. City officials said the 112-bed hospital is now offering services to adults and seniors who need inpatient care for behavioral health. An adolescent unit is set to open in June of...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Lima News

Cleveland seeks to replace coin-operated parking meters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland seeks to replace its system of parking meters with a new, more modern, “smart” system that can take credit cards or payment through an app, the city announced Thursday. The city published a project request Thursday that seeks proposals from...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Coffee shop at Stella Maris brews hope and community in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Since 1948, Stella Maris in Cleveland has provided addiction and mental health services to Northeast Ohio, providing a range of services from detoxification programs to workforce development. At its Ohio City campus, Stella Maris is also providing something else through its coffee shop - a place where...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest in Cleveland regarding construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters next week

CLEVELAND — Reverend Al Sharpton will be in Cleveland next week to lead a protest regarding the construction of Sherwin-Williams' new global headquarters. The protest, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, according to a flyer for it, will call for a Black-owned firm to be a key partner on the Cleveland-based company's global headquarters project. Dr. Charles Steele, the president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is also advertised to attend the protest.
CLEVELAND, OH

