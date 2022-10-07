Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown

Hockey is back! Tonight, the NHL begins on ESPN with doubleheader action with the Lightning taking on the Rangers and the Kings hosting the Golden Knights out in Los Angeles. The two Pacific division foes trended in different directions last season. The Kings were expected to still be rebuilding, but a mix of young players taking longer strides in development and the re-emergence of some veteran players led the team to a playoff berth, finishing third in the division. However, despite holding a 3-2 series lead in the first round, Los Angeles could not put Edmonton away and the Oilers eliminated the Kings in seven games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO