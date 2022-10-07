Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown

Read full article on original website
Ranking 30 best NBA players: Where do Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid land on list ahead of 2022-23 season?
The 2022-23 NBA season is kicking off soon, and that means we're back with an updated edition of our player rankings. The last time we listed our top 30 players was ahead of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, with a blend of analysis from 11 writers and editors. This time around, you can direct all complaints to yours truly. This will be a solo effort.
How good was Jeremy Lin? Best moments, stats from Linsanity run with Knicks
There are some moments in NBA history that fans, no matter what team they follow, will never forget. Linsanity is one of those moments. Jeremy Lin wasn't expected to do big things in the NBA. Following four seasons at Harvard, he failed to hear his name called in the 2010 NBA Draft. He went on to sign a partially guaranteed deal with the Warriors but didn't see the court much in his rookie season.
Which NBA rookie will get the biggest shoe deal? Magic's Paolo Banchero leads 2022 draft class
If you're a prospective top pick in the NBA Draft, you're looking for a lucrative sneaker deal coming into the league. Most incoming players have some sort of a connection with a brand — usually, they wore that brand's shoes in either high school, AAU or college — while some just want to sign with a brand that will look after them on a personal level.
Luka Doncic joins exclusive list of players with a Jordan Brand signature shoe: When does the Luka 1 release?
Luka Doncic made history as just the sixth player to have a Jordan Brand signature shoe, and the first European player to be given that honor. The young guard's talent was immediately recognized by Jordan Brand and they invested a lot into getting the Slovenian onto their roster. As the...
Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. Trail Blazers? Status update for Warriors' 2022 NBA preseason game
Draymond Green's status is a big unknown going into the 2022-23 NBA season. Last week, news broke that Green got into a physical altercation with Jordan Poole in practice. While members of the Warriors downplayed the incident, video of Green punching Poole leaked a few days later and is said to have impacted the way the team has been able to move forward.
When is the 2023 NHL Stadium Series? Date, location, teams for the league's marquee outdoor game
As the 2022-23 NHL season gets underway, there are a number of big games that you should have circled on the calendar. One of those is the 2023 Stadium Series. The Stadium Series is one of the NHL's outdoor events, where two teams play outside at an MLB, NFL or college football venue. This year, the Hurricanes and Capitals will play at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.
Bronny James joins Nike family at same age as LeBron with NIL endorsement deal
Bronny James is keeping the Nike brand in the family name. On Monday, Nike announced it signed Bronny, the oldest son of LeBron, to a name, image and likeness endorsement deal ahead of his senior season at Sierra Canyon. Along with James, Nike also reached NIL endorsement deals with DJ...
How Saquon Barkley & Daniel Jones overcame injuries to run wild in Giants comeback win in London vs. Packers
The Giants entered their Week 5 game against the Packers dealing with numerous injuries to their offense. They were going to be without four of their top five receivers, and there were questions about whether quarterback Daniel Jones would be able to play because of an ankle issue. New York's...
Why Kyler Murray spiked the ball on third down ahead of missed FG kick in Cardinals' loss to Eagles
When Kyler Murray carved through the Eagles' defense on a second-and-10 play with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game, it looked as if the Cardinals quarterback had run a first down. With his team trailing by three points and out of timeouts, Murray got the offense up to...
College football Week 7 bowl projections: UCLA, USC keep Pac-12 in playoff mix
Is there room in the New Year's Day Six for USC and UCLA?. The Trojans and Bruins – at least for now – are representing the Pac-12 in those bowl games in Sporting News' Week 7 bowl projections. No. 7 USC (6-0) averages 40.2 points per game under...
Andy Reid State Farm commercial: How Patrick Mahomes enlisted Chiefs coach to appear in latest ad
Patrick Mahomes has been a staple of State Farm commercials for a few years now. He's long been trying to get the "Patrick Price" and is always shocked to learn the good deals are for everyone. His coach is now trying to test that theory. Andy Reid appeared in one...
What time is Golden Knights vs. Kings tonight? TV channel, streams for second game of ESPN opening night doubleheader
Hockey is back! Tonight, the NHL begins on ESPN with doubleheader action with the Lightning taking on the Rangers and the Kings hosting the Golden Knights out in Los Angeles. The two Pacific division foes trended in different directions last season. The Kings were expected to still be rebuilding, but a mix of young players taking longer strides in development and the re-emergence of some veteran players led the team to a playoff berth, finishing third in the division. However, despite holding a 3-2 series lead in the first round, Los Angeles could not put Edmonton away and the Oilers eliminated the Kings in seven games.
Why did the Panthers fire Matt Rhule? Poor record, offensive performance leads Carolina to part ways with third-year coach
Matt Rhule entered the NFL as one of the most coveted coaching prospects available. He didn't even make it two-and-a-half years with the team that hired him. The Panthers announced on Monday that they had fired Rhule after just 38 games with the team. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who worked with Rhule at Temple and Baylor, was also let go.
When is the 2023 NHL All-Star Game? Date, location, times for the league's superstar showcase
The hockey stars are hitting the ice in full force, as the NHL regular season has begun. The 32 NHL clubs have their eyes on the Stanley Cup, but before we get to the postseason, one of the marquee events of the season is the NHL All-Star Weekend. The festivities,...
NHL・
What's next for Matt Rhule? Arizona State, Colorado among best college landing spots after Panthers firing
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday after a disastrous stint that started in 2020. Rhule finished 11-27 as a NFL coach, and the Panthers never won more than five games. Rhule won the press conference when he was hired, and that was due in part to his preachy style that sounded more like a college coach.
Why Bob Costas is calling Yankees vs. Guardians 2022 ALDS series
What an unfortunate thing to happen on "Dozen-Egg Night." Viewers tuning into the ALDS on Tuesday night will hear a familiar, velvety voice coming over the airwaves — that's because Bob Costas returns to the postseason baseball scene, decades after hanging up his microphone on the equally high-stakes BASEketball scene.
MLB・
History of college football coaches in the NFL: Here are the worst fails and best success stories
It's a tale as old as time (or, at least, the modern-era NFL). A coach enjoys success at the collegiate level, turning it into an opportunity to jump to the pros. Once there, the methods they used to generate the opportunity work against them, and they fall short — often spectacularly — of intended glory.
NFL・
City Leaders Back JSU Stadium As Power 5 Teams Vie for Deion Sanders
Jackson leaders hope their decision will aid in keeping the Tigers’ coach with the program for a long time.
Baker Mayfield injury update: Panthers quarterback battling ankle ailment amid on-field struggles
Baker Mayfield is known for playing through injuries. It's thought that a shoulder injury hindered his ability to play to the best of his ability last year with the Browns. As the quarterback's struggles in 2022 continued with his new team, the Panthers, on Sunday, he appeared to suffer another injury in a 37-15 loss to the 49ers. He twisted his left ankle early in the game and was seen in the locker room wearing a walking boot after the game.
NFL・
Who are the oldest active players in the 2022-23 NHL season?
In sports, age is just a number. It's no different in the hockey world. As the NHL's 2022-23 season gets ready to begin, there has been turnover among the league's elder statesmen. Zdeno Chara, the oldest active player the past couple of seasons, called it quits at age 45. He retires as the sixth-oldest person to play in an NHL game.
NHL・
