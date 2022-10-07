Read full article on original website
Related
Poteau rushing attack doesn't skip a beat in dominant District 4A-4 win
By Buck Ringgold Photo of Poteau's Kix Fenton by Ramona Smith POTEAU - Poteau’s trademark ground game was on full display Friday night in a District 4A-4 showdown. Even if the Pirates were without the services of their leading rusher. However, running backs Jackson Sommers and Kix Fenton were ...
North Crowley remains undefeated after comeback win over Boswell
In a battle of unbeatens, short-handed North Crowley used a second-half surge to knock off Boswell 17-14 on Friday night in a Texas high school football game. The Panthers, who were missing three players in the first half due to suspension, improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in ...
Lady Bulldogs cool Falcon attack in 2-0 win
The Athens girls soccer team put out a flamethrower Thursday night with a 2-0 win over Division II’s Minford. The Falcons entered the game leading the Southern Ohio II division and an overall record of 13-2. On a heater the past couple weeks, Minford had scored at least eight goals in five of the last six games. Athens (9-5) stood up to the challenge with a stout defensive performance, completely...
Pick the LSJ high school athlete of week winner for Oct. 3-8
Here's a look at the latest individuals in the running to be voted the Lansing State Journal's high school athlete of the week winner. Voting is unlimited and open until noon Wednesday to determine a winner, who will be featured in the LSJ. ...
Comments / 0