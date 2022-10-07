Read full article on original website
Make the Most of Your Fall Break in Southwest Ohio
Fall break: some well-deserved time away from the daily grind of work, sports and school. Here are a few suggestions for fall festivities, quick getaways, and fun activities to have a fun fall break around Southwest Ohio. 1. Celebrate all things fall at the farm. Nothing says “it’s fall” like...
Experience an Authentic 250 Acre Farm at Country Pumpkins Fall Festival
Country Pumpkins, located in Dry Ridge, Kentucky, offers family fun at their annual fall festival with an authentic farm experience!. With a 250 acre dairy farm as the host, families can enjoy hayrides, cornmaze, u-pick pumpkins and more!. Country Pumpkins Bundles. Country Pumpkins offers free activities as well as package...
Hotdog! Ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Cincinnati!
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making a stop in Cincinnati on Thursday, October 13 from 10a-4p at the Kroger on Marburg Ave. Attendees at the event can expect a photo with the 27 ft long hotdog on wheels and memories that last a lifetime. See below for event details:
