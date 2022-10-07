ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
WISN

Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
US News and World Report

‘Pink Wave’ Poised to Upend Republican Midterm Prospects

In Georgia, 6 out of 10 requests for early ballots for the November midterms have come from women. In Michigan, women have out-registered men by more than 8 percentage points since the Supreme Court decision undoing guaranteed abortion rights – and a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in state law garnered nearly 800,000 signatures, a record for any kind of referendum in the state. In Wisconsin, 59% of mail ballot requests for the November elections have come from female voters – a notable hike from the 53% of mail ballots that were requested by Badger State women in 2020.
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson moves ahead in the Wisconsin Senate race, as more voters express concern that Democrat Mandela Barnes’ views are too extreme. A new Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Johnson preferred over his Democratic challenger by 4 points: 44% Barnes vs. 48% Johnson. Last month, it was Barnes who was up by 4 (50-46%).
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins

Gov. Kim Reynolds railed against the Biden administration and told the crowd at a fundraiser Saturday that electing Democrats would roll back Republican initiatives of her previous terms. Iowa kept businesses and schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported law enforcement and cut taxes, Reynolds said at her Harvest Festival event. She claimed Democrats in […] The post Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
