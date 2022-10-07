Read full article on original website
Related
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC: Time to 'kill and confront' the 'extremist' Republican movement
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement if the nation is going to make political progress. Ryan made his comments during his Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," where he called in to discuss the state of his...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
RELATED PEOPLE
Could polls about battleground Senate races be wrong? Democrat, Republican strategists weigh in
An eventful summer of abortion fights, bruising GOP primaries and a rise in President Biden's approval rating have turned near certainty that Republicans retake the Senate into a doubtful prospect. Polls in battleground Senate races across the U.S. in recent weeks have shown GOP candidates behind their Democratic rivals in...
GOP lawmaker suggests there's 'pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if party wins the House
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Sunday she believes there is "pressure" for House Republicans to move to impeach President Joe Biden if they gain control of the chamber after the midterm elections.
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
WISN
Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson
MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democratic divide in Florida: DeSantis challenger to rally with Biden, but Senate candidate won't
MIAMI — President Joe Biden is coming to Florida next week to campaign with Charlie Crist as he tries to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in a battleground state that has increasingly become a Republican stronghold. But Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings won’t be there Tuesday to meet the president...
US News and World Report
‘Pink Wave’ Poised to Upend Republican Midterm Prospects
In Georgia, 6 out of 10 requests for early ballots for the November midterms have come from women. In Michigan, women have out-registered men by more than 8 percentage points since the Supreme Court decision undoing guaranteed abortion rights – and a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in state law garnered nearly 800,000 signatures, a record for any kind of referendum in the state. In Wisconsin, 59% of mail ballot requests for the November elections have come from female voters – a notable hike from the 53% of mail ballots that were requested by Badger State women in 2020.
The Franken Campaign Was Doomed Even Before an Assault Allegation Shook the Race
After years of underinvestment in Iowa, Democrats didn’t stand much of a chance at Grassley’s Senate seat. But they could have been better positioned for this post-Dobbs moment. Lyz Lenz is a journalist and the author of two books, God Land and Belabored. She lives in Iowa and...
Who Will Replace Trump Impeacher Senator Ben Sasse in Nebraska?
Sasse is expected to vacate his Senate seat to become president of the University of Florida, and Nebraska's governor will appoint his replacement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sasse’s expected exit shrinks Senate’s anti-Trump wing
Sen. Ben Sasse’s (R-Neb.) expected retirement from the Senate is the latest sign that is it harder to be a Republican critic of former President Trump in Congress than a loyal ally. Sasse is one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict former President Trump last year during...
Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson moves ahead in the Wisconsin Senate race, as more voters express concern that Democrat Mandela Barnes’ views are too extreme. A new Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Johnson preferred over his Democratic challenger by 4 points: 44% Barnes vs. 48% Johnson. Last month, it was Barnes who was up by 4 (50-46%).
Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins
Gov. Kim Reynolds railed against the Biden administration and told the crowd at a fundraiser Saturday that electing Democrats would roll back Republican initiatives of her previous terms. Iowa kept businesses and schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported law enforcement and cut taxes, Reynolds said at her Harvest Festival event. She claimed Democrats in […] The post Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
Comments / 0