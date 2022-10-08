ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘He was in pain’: Family whose son died by suicide shares his story to help other parents, children

By Scott Wickersham, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

The American Academy of Pediatrics and several other associations have declared the state of child and adolescent mental health a national emergency.

Suicide is the third-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24 in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Channel 9′s Scott Wickersham spoke to a family who lost their 19-year-old son to suicide in 2021. They are now sharing a message with other parents and children about their son’s struggle.

On the outside, Matias Rosado has everything going for him -- he was smart, handsome, a great hockey player and loved by his family. But on the inside, as he grew older, his parents, Rafael and Rachel Rosado, watched Matias begin to withdraw.

“We always call him the gentle giant -- 6′ 4″, academically strong, you know, summa cum laude from Marvin Ridge, got to Chapel Hill,” Rafael said.

Matias started therapy for social anxiety the fall of his junior year at Marvin Ridge High School in 2018. Weeks into his first term at the University of North Carolina in fall 2020, Matias and other students were sent home because of COVID-19. His parents said that isolating from school and friends didn’t help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzVwL_0iQrdcjX00

“You know, he was there, two different Matias. So there was the Matias that we knew growing up, up to a certain point, and as he got older, and the depression set in, it was a little bit different,” Rafael said. “Withdrawals, the panic attacks, the social anxiety, it escalated to self-harm with Matias. That was one of the symptoms. Like, before his first attempt, he was cutting himself, and that’s when we really started panicking. And that’s where we started with medication was when we saw the self-cutting, and that was roughly five or six months before his first suicide attempt.”

Matias was diagnosed with clinical depression and started medication in November 2020.

The next year, Rachel and Rafael thought Matias was starting to get better. He had a girlfriend and was talking about re-enrolling at UNC. His parents begged him to keep fighting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogsN6_0iQrdcjX00

“Most parents don’t ever have to say, ‘You know, just give us time. Please give us time, just work with us and give us time.’ And he promised he would give us time,” Rachel said.

And Matias did -- he fought as long as he could. But on July 17, 2021, Matias died by suicide at 19 years old. He left notes for his friends and his parents.

“He was in pain. He was really hurting, and he really didn’t want to hurt us with his decision. And he wanted us to understand. And it was, I thought that he tried to let us down in the most loving way,” Rachel said.

How can you help your loved ones?

Trying to create positive change from their tragedy, the Rosados created the Matias Rosado Foundation that is dedicated to youth mental health. They connect young people with resources and help, and support other groups that do the same.

The organization also pushes for change. The Rosados said the science needs to improve to help children in need.

“Scientists, doctors don’t know how to treat this disease really yet. It’s more like, take a pill for six weeks, see how you feel. Oh, that didn’t work. Let’s try another pill for six weeks,” Rafael said.

While they hope the treatment and understanding of depression will improve, the Rosados have advice for children who may feel the way their son did.

“Think if the kids are watching, I would say, reach out and just say, ‘You need help to friends, or parents or just give people a chance to help you.’”

The Rosados encourage parents to have those hard conversations with their children. Don’t be afraid to say the word “suicide,” and know the warning signs, such as:

  • Sharing thoughts of suicide.
  • Statements about wanting to die, be dead or self-harm.
  • Strong feelings that they may never get better.
  • Withdrawal from everyone and everything, or feeling unusually angry.

It’s important they know there is help. Here are a few suggestions:

  • Ask them if they are OK and listen.
  • Tell them you are worried and concerned and that they are not alone.
  • Get other people involved, like a counselor.

The Rosados said they found a shortage of available psychiatrists when Matias had emergency situations. After calling and calling, they said no one could see him within 48 hours.

Now, they are talking with the Steve Smith Family Foundation about supporting their behavioral health urgent care center in east Charlotte. It should open early next year. Click here for more information.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE AND RESOURCES:

(WATCH BELOW: Here’s how CMS is ensuring students have mental health resources they need)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 20

Debbie Sardella
1d ago

I lost my 15 year old son to suicide 15 years ago and their were no signs, and most of the most depressed people hide their pain from the people they love the most.. God bless this family because it's a headache they'll live with everyday.. 💔

Reply(1)
18
Gabriela Corral
20h ago

Get close to God our creator. He can heal her heart once her heart heals the mind just changes💕 but it will take time and dedication, but its worth it!! I hope I'm not disrespecting in any way.

Reply(1)
8
Julie beamon
23h ago

we are going though this now with my 15 year old granddaughter. we are having trouble with getting a good psychiatrist and she has been in patient 4 times for attempted suicide. she cuts and states that she can't see it getting better. we have to lock up medication and knifes. she has to have someone with her at all times. been on countless medications and is isolating and doesnt find joy in anything. she is home schooled now. and it is a task to get her to do a lesson. the insurance will only pay for a certain amount of time in patient. all of our attempts for help have failed.its almost like she has a terminal disease and has been sent home to die. we feel so helpless.

Reply(5)
6
Related
Upworthy

A mom describes her tween son's brain. It's a must-read for all parents.

An anonymous mother posted a question to Quora, a website where people can ask questions and other people can answer them. This mother wrote:. How do I tell my wonderful 11 year old son, (in a way that won't tear him down), that the way he has started talking to me (disrespectfully) makes me not want to be around him (I've already told him the bad attitude is unacceptable)?
KIDS
Upworthy

Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
HOUSTON, TX
parentherald.com

Adults Should Not High-Five a Child, Parenting Columnist Urges

A parenting columnist and author argued in an op-ed that adults should not high-five children because a kid is not an adult's equal; thus, it can lead to disrespect and disobedience in the long run. John Rosemond, a family psychologist, husband, father to two successful adults, and grandfather to seven...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Unc#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

My daughter went for a routine chiropractor appointment. Now she’s paralysed

Darlene Jensen was texting with her 28-year-old daughter, Caitlin, on an uneventful Thursday morning in June as the recent college graduate headed in for a routine neck adjustment at a chiropractor appointment she’d nearly cancelled.Caitlin read her mother’s last text at 9am. Twenty one minutes later, Ms Jensen got a call: her daughter was having a reaction to the treatment, the chiropractor said.She’s been unable to respond to her mother’s texts ever since – or walk, talk, eat or breathe properly on her own.In a rare but very real tragedy, Caitlin’s neck adjustment appointment resulted in vertebral artery dissection, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Friends could hear the screams of murdered Purdue student through their headsets while playing online video game with victim the moment he was stabbed by roommate

Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda was playing video games with friends who heard his chilling screams as he was murdered through their gamer headsets. Chheda, 20, suffered multiple sharp force injuries to his body inside his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall after midnight on October 5. His roommate, Gji Min Sha, 22, has since been arrested for the crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lefty Graves

Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.
People

Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping

Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
Gillian Sisley

Father Horrified After Son’s Therapist Spills Secrets to Stepdad

What would you do if your mental health provider betrayed your trust?. The pandemic has caused a lot of struggles for many people. Between managing isolation, dealing with job loss, and navigating uncertain financial times, it’s understandable how many have found that their mental health has not been 100%.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy