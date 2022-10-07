Read full article on original website
Opinion: I Believe Exposure to Any Form of Prayer Is Extremely Harmful to Children
As a parent, I have a right to know what kind of information my children are exposed to at school. My children have a right to receive a basic education without being exposed to the “Christian agenda” or the agenda of any other religion.
More FBI Wrongdoing Alleged
The September 23 FBI raid of a Pennsylvania anti-abortion activist has prompted members of the Senate judiciary committee to launch their own investigation into the conduct of federal law enforcement, according to a letter they sent U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The man at the center of this story is...
Peru attorney general files corruption complaint against president
Peru's attorney general on Tuesday filed a constitutional complaint accusing embattled President Pedro Castillo of criminal organization and corruption, an action that could lead to the suspension of the leftist leader. "I am filing a constitutional complaint against Jose Pedro Castillo Terrones, in his capacity as President of the Republic, as the alleged perpetrator of crimes against the public peace in the form of a criminal organization aggravated by his position as leader," Attorney General Patricia Benavides wrote in a document posted on Twitter.
Mother Cut Off at Local ISD Meeting
A mother confronted Fort Worth ISD about the bus driver dropping her child off at the wrong stop on September 28. While speaking about the occurrence at the board meeting, her microphone was cut off. At the time she was cut off, she was trying to play a video. The...
Emotional Manipulation: What It Is and How to Cope
When someone uses your emotions to get what they want, steer your behavior, or influence your ideals, that’s known as emotional manipulation. Manipulation is the act of trying to control something or someone. For example, when you manipulate something with your hands, you’re positioning it to your intent, such as an artist turning a lump of clay into a piece of pottery.
