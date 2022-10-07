ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

dallasexpress.com

More FBI Wrongdoing Alleged

The September 23 FBI raid of a Pennsylvania anti-abortion activist has prompted members of the Senate judiciary committee to launch their own investigation into the conduct of federal law enforcement, according to a letter they sent U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The man at the center of this story is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AFP

Peru attorney general files corruption complaint against president

Peru's attorney general on Tuesday filed a constitutional complaint accusing embattled President Pedro Castillo of criminal organization and corruption, an action that could lead to the suspension of the leftist leader. "I am filing a constitutional complaint against Jose Pedro Castillo Terrones, in his capacity as President of the Republic, as the alleged perpetrator of crimes against the public peace in the form of a criminal organization aggravated by his position as leader," Attorney General Patricia Benavides wrote in a document posted on Twitter.
POLITICS
dallasexpress.com

Mother Cut Off at Local ISD Meeting

A mother confronted Fort Worth ISD about the bus driver dropping her child off at the wrong stop on September 28. While speaking about the occurrence at the board meeting, her microphone was cut off. At the time she was cut off, she was trying to play a video. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
Psych Centra

Emotional Manipulation: What It Is and How to Cope

When someone uses your emotions to get what they want, steer your behavior, or influence your ideals, that’s known as emotional manipulation. Manipulation is the act of trying to control something or someone. For example, when you manipulate something with your hands, you’re positioning it to your intent, such as an artist turning a lump of clay into a piece of pottery.
MENTAL HEALTH

