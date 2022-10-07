ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gael Garcia Bernal
Person
Michael Giacchino
Person
Oscar Isaac
WUSA

Dwayne Johnson on Choosing 'Stability' for His Daughters Over Politics and That Viral Baby Moment (Exclusive)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been busy shaking hands and holding babies -- but not in the name of politics. The 50-year-old actor recently shut down any possibility of a presidential run, saying it was "off the table" so that he could focus on being a present father to his youngest daughters. Meanwhile, the Black Adam star went viral earlier this month for doting over a tiny baby girl who had essentially crowd surfed her way to the stage during a press event for his new film.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Werewolf By Night#Mcu#Film Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WUSA

Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom! The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting their first child, a baby girl. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of...
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

'House of the Dragon' Fans React to King Vicerys' Shocking Appearance and Driftmark Family Battle

After another significant time jump – this time six years forward – fans were treated to another family squabble as Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) went missing, both Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) kids got older (and more tempestuous) and King Vicerys’ (Paddy Considine) health continued to deteriorate on the latest episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy