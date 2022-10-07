Read full article on original website
'Mythic Quest' Adds Joe Manganiello to Season 3 of Workplace Comedy: Watch the Trailer
Mythic Quest is back with season 3 as the workplace comedy co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney continues to follow the unexpected antics of the employees at a video game developer. Joining the series is guest star Joe Manganiello, who can be seen in the new trailer for the Apple TV+ series.
Julia Roberts Talks 'Dream Come True' Life She Has with Husband Danny Moder and Kids
Julia Robert’s career isn’t the most important thing in her life. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that although she is living her dream -- life at home is much better. “It’s just never consumed me being an actor,” the 54-year-old star said...
Devon Sawa on Playing His Third 'Chucky' Character and Why He Doesn't Rewatch His Childhood Films (Exclusive)
After both Wheeler twins, Lucas and Logan, met their bloody demise in Chucky season 1, Devon Sawa is back as Father Bryce, marking his third character on the hit horror series from Child’s Play creator Don Mancini. “First of all, I’m absolutely flattered that Don brought me back. When...
Clea DuVall Weighs In on 'Happiest Season' Sequel and Creating an Authentic 'High School' Series (Exclusive)
Over 20 years after starring in late-’90s teen films like But I'm a Cheerleader, The Faculty and She’s All That, Clea DuVall is now helming High School, the absorbing Freevee original series adapted from Tegan and Sara’s best-selling memoir about their teenage years. Serving as director, executive...
Jessica Simpson's 'Open Book' Memoir to Be Adapted Into Series Starring John Stamos, Katelyn Tarver
Jessica Simpson is living a dream. It was announced on Monday that a 30-minute, scripted pilot based on Simpson's hugely successful 2020 memoir, Open Book, is headed to Amazon Freevee, with Katelyn Tarver playing the female lead alongside John Stamos starring as the male lead. Hours after the news made...
Dwayne Johnson on Choosing 'Stability' for His Daughters Over Politics and That Viral Baby Moment (Exclusive)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been busy shaking hands and holding babies -- but not in the name of politics. The 50-year-old actor recently shut down any possibility of a presidential run, saying it was "off the table" so that he could focus on being a present father to his youngest daughters. Meanwhile, the Black Adam star went viral earlier this month for doting over a tiny baby girl who had essentially crowd surfed her way to the stage during a press event for his new film.
Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Being a Child Star, Praises 'Really Supportive' Parents (Exclusive)
Daniel Radcliffe is opening up about getting a lot of support from his parents when he first started too pursue a career as an actor. The actor -- who stars in the forthcoming parody biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story -- recently sat down with ET, and was joined by co-star Evan Rachel Wood and director Eric Appel.
Joseph Baena Reveals Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's Reaction to His 'DWTS' Performances (Exclusive)
Joseph Baena is feeling the love from his famous father. The 25-year-old actor and fitness model has been consistently pulling off impressive performances on this season of Dancing With the Stars, and his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been watching all along. Baena and his pro partner Daniella Karagach -- who...
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Tony Hughes Speaks Out Against Netflix Limited Series
Shirley Hughes, the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes, has spoken out against the Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which depicts the serial killer’s murders. “I don’t see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there,” she said.
Cheryl Burke Wants to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Judges Table After Final Season As a Dancer (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke is ready for a change. The 38-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro confirms to ET that this will "likely" be her final season performing on the series, revealing that she's set her sights on a seat at the judges' table. "It will likely be my last season," she...
'La Brea' Sneak Peek: Eve and Gavin's Dramatic Reunion Heats Up Love Triangle (Exclusive)
Three's definitely a crowd. On Tuesday's episode of NBC's sci-fi action drama, La Brea, the action picks up when Eve (Natalie Zea) has an emotional and dramatic reunion with Gavin (Eoin Macken) following his capture by The Exiles. In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the hour, titled "The Great Escape,"...
Lizzo Talks Romance With 'Life Mate' Myke Wright and Reveals If She Plans on Getting Married
Lizzo is not only ready to be loved -- she's fully relishing it! The Special singer opened up about her romance with boyfriend Myke Wright in an intimate conversation with Vanity Fair, declaring that the comedian, actor, musician, and artist is "everything" to her. "I've known him for over six...
Scarlett Johansson Felt Her Career Was Over After Being 'Hypersexualized' and 'Pigeonholed' at a Young Age
Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her career in Hollywood and how she feels being "hypersexualized" from a young age threatened her success. On the 500th episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Black Widow actress got candid about being a woman in the spotlight. "I kind of became...
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom! The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting their first child, a baby girl. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of...
'House of the Dragon' Fans React to King Vicerys' Shocking Appearance and Driftmark Family Battle
After another significant time jump – this time six years forward – fans were treated to another family squabble as Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) went missing, both Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) kids got older (and more tempestuous) and King Vicerys’ (Paddy Considine) health continued to deteriorate on the latest episode of House of the Dragon.
'And Just Like That's Nicole Ari Parker Rocks Extravagant Headwear in This Must-See Costume
As excitement grows for the second season of And Just Like That, the reboot of Sex and the City, these stunning photos of Nicole Ari Parker dressed head-to-toe in Valentino will only make viewers more impatient!. Parker, who plays the role of Lisa Todd Wexley in the series, was photographed...
