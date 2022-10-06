Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's health care system more than a week after it tore through the state. Some hospitals in its path are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled without running water. The disruption has forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack. WUSF's Stephanie Colombini visited a hospital in Sarasota County, where the federal government has stepped in to help.

