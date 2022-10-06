Read full article on original website
NPR
How hospitals in southwest Florida are coping with the surge in patients after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's health care system more than a week after it tore through the state. Some hospitals in its path are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled without running water. The disruption has forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack. WUSF's Stephanie Colombini visited a hospital in Sarasota County, where the federal government has stepped in to help.
NPR
Eight years ago, Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo in the Utah desert
Audio will be available later today. Adams was asleep in a tent when he heard wild mustangs and saw Mongo had joined the herd. Last week officers with the Bureau of Land Management found the 18-years-old stallion and brought him home.
